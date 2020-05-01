The suspension of inmate visitation, church services and other programs at the Warren County Regional Jail will remain in effect through May 31.
Warren County Jailer Stephen Harmon said in a news release Thursday that the suspensions, which took effect March 14 and had been previously extended once, will continue this month, though some classes may be started with decreased class sizes at the jailer's direction.
The restrictions were implemented as a way to reduce the spread of the coronavirus in the facility.
Under the restrictions, in-person inmate visitations by relatives, church services, GED classes, volunteer programs and in-person attorney visitations are not allowed.
Inmates on work release or road crews have to remain in the facility as well, and the jail is not accepting inmates ordered to serve weekend sentences or inmates transferred from other jails.
Administrative offices are not accepting walk-in traffic and are asking people to contribute funds to an inmate's account through the jail's website.
New inmates are screened for coronavirus symptoms upon booking and jail officials are encouraging increased cleaning and sanitation.
