When Bayu Arjana says caffeine is in his blood, it isn’t because he has just gulped down a grande cappuccino.
Arjana has lived and breathed coffee since he was a youngster growing up on the Indonesian island of Java, whose centuries-long cultivation of coffee trees and exports of the caffeine-rich beans have made it synonymous with the morning brew that jump-starts so many work days.
“Coffee is in my family,” said Arjana, 47, who now lives in Bowling Green. “I worked growing the beans. The island where I come from is known for coffee.”
Now this Java native is looking to serve some cups of java in Bowling Green through a business he’s calling Blue Moon Coffee Shop.
Arjana and his wife, Sophia Arjana, had their dream of opening a coffee shop in Bowling Green delayed by the pandemic, but now it is moving closer to reality as they aim for a spring 2022 opening.
Just before the pandemic restrictions handcuffed many small businesses, the Arjanas in early 2020 purchased property at 300 College St. that had been home to a liquor store in the past and most recently had been a vintage clothing store.
“We bought this and wanted to get it going, and then COVID-19 hit,” said Sophia Arjana, an associate professor of religious studies at Western Kentucky University. “We thought it would be better to wait.”
For Bayu Arjana, the wait has been longer than the 15 months since the pandemic hit.
“We had been looking for about three years, and then this property came up,” he said. “It’s a nice property, not far from (the WKU) campus. When I found this property, I said, ‘This is the one.’ ”
The Arjanas see potential in the 0.38-acre site that is in Bowling Green’s historic Shake Rag District and is near Kummer Little Recreation Center at 333 College St.
“The location is appealing,” Sophia Arjana said. “Most coffee shops are on busy roads. This one is in a fairly quiet neighborhood.”
But not so quiet that she doesn’t see some ready-made customers nearby.
“We want to make it family-friendly for the nearby homes,” Sophia Arjana said. “And it will be a nice place for the doctors and nurses to stop before heading to work at The Medical Center.”
As for Bayu Arjana, his formula for success is a little simpler. “If you serve good coffee and good food, people will look for you,” he said.
The couple has a lot of work to do before serving any java or food at Blue Moon, but they already have big plans for the 1,060-square-foot building.
Installing a drive-through window is high on the list for Bayu Arjana, who worked in food service and hospitality for many years in Boulder, Colo., before moving to Bowling Green.
With seating limited to about 15 people inside the building, the drive-through and additional outdoor seating will be important.
So will the menu, Bayu Arjana said.
He plans to draw on his Javanese roots to introduce some out-of-the-ordinary coffees, smoothies, juices and teas, along with some Indonesian-influenced breakfast and lunch food items.
“We’ll be offering some Indonesian-style pancakes that are stuffed with cheese, chocolate, coconut and other items,” he said. “It’s like a meal in one unit.”
Perhaps Blue Moon’s most important offering, according to Sophia Arjana, will be an appealing ambiance that can make it a fixture in the Shake Rag area.
“This is a really nice community,” she said. “I like the idea of having a nice gathering place in this neighborhood.”
