Zachary Glenn (left), 6, and RaeLynne Johnson, 5, poke their heads out of the crowd to watch the Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycees Christmas Parade start making its way down College Street to where they stand near Fountain Square Park on Dec. 4, 2021.
Members of the Harley Owners Group Cave Country Chapter of Bowling Green dressed as the Grinch and Cindy Lou Who ride in the Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycees Christmas Parade down College Street near Fountain Square Park on Dec. 4, 2021. (Grace Ramey/photo@bgdailynews.com)
A clown juggles while walking in the Bowling Green-Warren County Jaycees Christmas Parade on Dec. 4, 2021 down College Street near Fountain Square Park.
The Bowling Green Jaycees Christmas Parade is returning to downtown Bowling Green Saturday to spread some holiday cheer.
The parade will begin at 9:30 a.m.
Parade Chairman Mary-John Carmon said this year’s theme will be “My Favorite Kind of Christmas.”
“I’ve been really excited to see how people are taking the theme and using it in their float designs,” she said.
Carmon said there are around 115 entries this year, including several new participants.
“We have some really great music entries this year,” she said. “We also have a lot of floats and some fun new entries that have never been a part of the parade before, so I’m excited about that. And of course, Santa will be there.”
One group that is new to this year’s parade is the Golden Chorale, a senior singing group from Bowling Green that rehearses at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center.
The Mount Victor Revue will also provide some musical entertainment.
Other entries include motorcycle groups and Jeep owners clubs that participate each year and high school and middle school marching bands.
This year’s grand marshal is local author Court Stevens.
Before the parade starts, The Life’s Better Together Miracle on College Street One Mile Fun Run will begin at 9 a.m.
All proceeds from the run will benefit the nonprofit Life’s Better Together, which provides resources to families with a child or parent struggling with an illness.
“We really enjoy partnering with them every year and it’s for a great cause,” Carmon said. “The runners usually come dressed for Christmas and it’s a lot of fun to watch them run.”
Carmon encourages everyone to come out early, find a good spot and cheer on the runners, but to avoid the parade’s staging area at College Street between 3rd and Main streets.
“It gets kind of crazy in the staging area,” she said. “And we don’t want anyone to get hurt. There are so many other great places to stand and see the parade.”
Viewing areas are on College Street between Main and 12th, 12th between College Street at State Street and State Street between College Street and 6th.
Carmon hopes for good attendance this year and said she “obviously hopes for crowded streets and would love to see a full house, so to speak.”
“Come on down and expect a fun morning and a great way to kick off the Christmas season,” she said.