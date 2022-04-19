Chicago-based JEI Inc., which handles products for other companies and also does recycling, has landed a plant in Franklin, employing 10 people at a location on Commerce Street.
Founded by Gerardo Jaime in 1986 as Jaime Enterprises, JEI started as a building subcontractor but has branched out.
The company now is involved in loading and unloading commodity from train cars to trucks and recycling corrugated boxes, paper and plastics.
The company had already expanded from its Chicago base to locations in Jeffersonville, Ind., Fort Smith, Ark,. and Sylvania, Ga.
Franklin and its location on Interstate 65 was a natural fit for the expanding company, Jaime said.
“We have a growing number of new customers in this mid-South region of the country,” Jaime said. “Franklin offers us a great location to serve our customers in southern Kentucky as well as the Nashville area.”
Franklin Mayor Larry Dixon and Simpson County Judge-Executive Mason Barnes said the service provided by JEI can be an asset beyond the additional jobs.
“This is a nice addition to the city,” Dixon said. “JEI is a great service company for our area industries.”
“Anytime you get an industry to locate in our county that is involved in recycling, it is a great plus for the area,” Barnes said. “This should be a really great market for this growing company.”
JEI’s presence in Franklin could grow.
“I’m excited about the opportunities that Franklin will provide our company for finding new customers,” said Sway Munoz, JEI’s regional manager. “We expect to have a larger facility in the future and hire more people.”
