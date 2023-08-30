Jennings Creek’s ecosystem will need some time to recover after it was contaminated by an illicit discharge of material linked to Bowling Green’s Country Oven Bakery facility.
The baked goods producer was the subject of an investigation completed by the city’s Environmental Compliance Division that began after officials observed water quality issues and changes in the creek’s appearance earlier this month.
According to a notice of violation obtained via a Daily News open records request, ECD staff directly observed that fluids coming from Country Oven Bakery's storm sewer system had been contaminated by the facility and had "degraded the Waters of the Commonwealth."
Per the notice, Country Oven Bakery’s access to the Bowling Green municipal storm sewer has been suspended and no discharges from the facility will be lawful until it has been proven by appropriate testing to consist only of uncontaminated water runoff.
Visitors taking a stroll along Jennings Creek this month may have noticed a pungent smell and a thick layer of reddish-brown scum coating the plant life at the bottom of the brook.
According to Matt Powell, environmental director for the city of Bowling Green, those unpleasant developments were the result of the discharge.
“They’ve lost some material,” Powell said. “That material has mixed with rainwater built up in a retention basin behind their facility.”
As that water moves through the cave stream and re-emerges into Jennings Creek, Powell said a rapid shift in oxygen levels is driving a bloom of chemotrophic bacteria – which thrive by processing iron – hence the red scumminess.
He added that the discharge poses no known threat to human health, but the same can’t be said for resident critters.
“The low oxygen is the giant problem,” Powell said. “With the oxygen being gone, (wildlife are) essentially suffocating. We’ve seen quite a few dead fish, dead aquatic animals – snails, crawfish, that sort of thing.”
According to a brief provided by Powell, the issue was first discovered and reported to the ECD on Aug. 15. Dr. Jason Polk, director of Western Kentucky University’s Center for Human GeoEnvironmental Studies, observed abnormal algal growth and a stench that was not present during previous visits to the creek.
ECD staff began monitoring the creek’s water quality and scouring the area for potential sources of the contaminant, requesting assistance from the Kentucky Division of Water and working with water scientists from Bowling Green Municipal Utilities.
ECD staff notified the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife on Aug. 18 that dead and dying fish had been observed in the stream. That same day, the DOW informed the division that an area of distressed vegetation was visible behind the Country Oven Bakery plant on Pioneer Drive.
According to the notice of violation, ECD staff arrived on site and discovered contaminated water emanating from “several facility storm drains” as well as two interconnected ponds that were filled with contaminated water bearing a “powerful recognizable stench,” thus confirming the source of the creek’s contamination.
According to the brief, water quality readings turned up depressed pH and dissolved oxygen levels and the ponds were found to be actively discharging to a sinkhole. Warren County Emergency Management and the Kentucky Environmental Response Team were both notified of the issue.
Per the brief, BGMU determined the contaminated water was unacceptable to be discharged to its treatment plant. Country Oven Bakery engaged with an environmental response company to capture and store the water in 21,000 gallon FRAC tanks.
By Aug. 20, roughly 350,000 gallons of water had been captured and the process had halted observable discharges into the sinkhole.
The Daily News reached out to Country Oven Bakery plant manager Delbert Offutt concerning the discharge.
“We were notified of a water issue in Jennings Creek ... ” Offutt said in an email. “Since then, we’ve been working closely with the City and various agencies as this investigation continues.”
According to Powell, the material being discharged has yet to be identified.
“We simply know the impact it’s having on the water,” he said. “It’s some organic material that is placing a very high demand on the available oxygen as it decays. The actual analytical work has to go to a lab, and they need time to do all of their sample stuff and then report back to us.”
He said it’s too early to say whether the city will issue a fine for the incident, adding that he hasn’t seen the characteristics that usually surround the issuance of a penalty.
“The city’s penalty for an illicit discharge is $1,000 for the first offense,” Powell said. “The characteristics that we look for are a willful discharge of material … I didn’t see a person deliberately discharge something into the environment that they knew shouldn’t be there.”
He said that the plant has fully cooperated in the clean-up process, stopping the discharge in less than 48 hours.
“I don’t know what this is costing them, but they have spared no expense so far to ensure that they’ve secured the right size contractors, the properly equipped contractors,” Powell said. “The facility is taking every step they possibly could to try to get it addressed.”
According to the notice, the facility's injection wells had not been properly documented and maintained per EPA and local requirements. Country Oven Bakery has been ordered to submit a Corrective Action Plan to fully address the violations found by the ECD’s investigation, facing a deadline of Sept. 8.
In the meantime, Powell said the inflow of material has been eliminated and Jennings Creek should begin to recover now that it is no longer being impacted by the input of contaminated water.
“It depends a little bit on how much rain we get to dilute everything that’s going on, and it will also take some time for all of the organisms to come back into balance with regard to the bacteria and algae and all those kinds of things,” Powell said.
He said the healing process could take several weeks.