Jennings Creek has seen a marked improvement in water quality following a brief flush of rain Sunday.
Matt Powell, Bowling Green’s environmental manager, said the creek’s foul odor has diminished and its pH levels have rebounded after it was harmed by contaminated water coming from the nearby Country Oven Bakery plant earlier this month.
Powell said that these developments indicate that environmental crews have been “somewhat successful” in eliminating the flow of contaminated water into the creek.
He said there’s no way to be 100% confident that all points of inflow have been mitigated, but “these numbers coming up so quickly” after a brief rain is a positive sign that there was not a fresh batch of pollution entering the stream.
The pollutant that caused all of the ruckus won’t be staying in Bowling Green.
Roughly 20 21,000-gallon FRAC tanks were brought in to capture the contaminated water stemming from Country Oven Bakery’s storm sewer system.
The tanks are too heavy to transport over-the-road; instead, Powell said their contents will be emptied into semi truck tankers and taken to Louisville’s Valicor wastewater facility.
Following the Bowling Green Environmental Compliance Division’s investigation of the facility, Country Oven Bakery has had its stormwater sewer access temporarily suspended. Powell said there won’t be a fine issued as the company has complied with each step of the process and has not, to his knowledge, behaved in a deliberately negligent manner.
“(The plant is) diligently working to clean all their pipes, map all their pipes and find the source of the contamination,” Powell said. “They haven’t located it yet, but they’re continuing to camera their pipes and test anything they find. They have not been hesitant at all to do whatever they found needed to be done to get the situation resolved.”
Water sample analysis results from the Western Kentucky University HydroAnalytical Lab came in this week, but Powell explained that the process of confirming the identity of the contaminating material is not as quick and clean as forensic science TV shows make it out to be.
“When you’re dealing with something like this, everything is subject to interpretation,” Powell said. “You see a number and you know it’s out of range … what are the 200 things that could be responsible for that number coming up?”
He compared the process of working the results back to a contaminant source to a game of “Guess Who?”
“You start to play that game where you eliminate potential sources of an elevated number or a depressed number,” Powell said.
Lab analysis returned high numbers for both biochemical oxygen demand and chemical oxygen demand. Powell said that this would indicate there is “probably a lot of biological material in there that is using a lot of the available oxygen available in the water to decompose.”
He said it also indicates the potential for “some other chemical reaction going on” that is also using oxygen.
“In essence, these things have such a high demand for oxygen that they use it all up and there’s nothing left for the aquatic life to breathe,” Powell said.
He said other notable sample analysis figures included an elevated fluoride reading of 64.8 milligrams per liter and a 4.1 pH level, more toward the acidic side of the scale.
“That is very, very low for something to be outside in nature,” he said. “Regular old water is typically going to be a seven, maybe a little high or lower depending on where you’re at.”
On Wednesday, live readings of Jennings Creek measured at Creekwood Drive returned a pH value of 7.23. Powell called that number a “huge improvement” and a figure consistent with typical creek conditions.
Dissolved oxygen levels were a different story. While 10 times better than last week’s measurement of 0.17 milligrams per liter, creek oxygen is still significantly depressed.
“Dissolved oxygen is still all the way down at 1.29,” Powell said. “I would expect Jennings Creek to be around 7-8 today.”
Eric Cummins, fisheries biologist for the southwest district of the Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife, said some fish were able to survive the lack of oxygen.
“It wasn’t a complete kill. There’s still fish that rode it out and made it somehow,” Cummins said. “Oxygen levels got low in there. That’s just a testament to how resilient (fish) can be.”
He said some of the creek’s scaly residents include stonerollers, sculpins, creek chub and darters. More agile species might have been able to retreat to fresher inlets, preventing a total kill.
“Those darters and stonerollers probably take it harder because they’re not a very mobile species,” Cummins said.
Crawdads were able to climb for their lives, riding things out on the banks.
“They can’t do that indefinitely but they can evade it some,” Cummins said.
Cummins said other aquatic life, like snails, were seen moving to the surface to reach oxygen. Invertebrates, such as mayflies and damselflies, didn’t handle the discharge very well.
“The good thing on those is they recover fairly quickly,” Cummins said. “They can lay eggs and get the system back.”
While a faint odor may linger around the creek for a while, Powell said that, to his knowledge, the contamination poses no threat to human health.
“That is beyond the fact that any water from the environment is going to have a nascent bacteria population and is unsafe to drink,” he said. “It is never safe to drink from a spring, a creek, a well. It needs to be treated before you drink it.”
Powell said the Jennings Creek fauna should eventually rebound, partially thanks to rising water brought on by consistent rain events.
“You’ll have creatures that migrate upstream, so given enough time it will slowly repopulate itself,” he said.
As far as getting back to regular population levels? That will take more time.
“It’ll take quite awhile for them to populate back to the capacity of what the stream could hold,” Cummins said. “That’s part of the reason we’re monitoring to see how some of those water quality parameters recover.”
Cummins recommended folks contact his department, the city’s Environmental Compliance Division or the Kentucky Department of Water if they notice an unusual shift in a local waterway’s smell or appearance.