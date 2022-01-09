The seating in a 1953 Cessna 180 airplane is already cramped, with four seats squeezed into a cabin just 36 inches wide.
The Cessna known as “Three-Eight Charlie,” which garnered international headlines in 1964, had an even tighter cabin because three of the four seats had been removed to make room for extra fuel tanks and the cabin was filled to the brim with survival gear, tools and spare parts.
It was a good thing that the pilot was just 5 feet tall and 100 or so pounds.
And while she may have been diminutive in stature, Geraldine “Jerrie” Mock was an aviation giant.
Mock was flying “Three-Eight Charlie” (the nickname was derived from the plane’s last three identification numbers) in April 1964 east from El Paso, Texas, toward her hometown and final destination, Columbus, Ohio.
Mock knew there would be a large crowd and lots of reporters awaiting her – after all, she was about to accomplish something that had eluded famed aviator Amelia Earhart and others. She was about to become the first woman to fly solo around the world.
But before she could reach Columbus and enter the annals of aviation history, she was concerned about her fuel levels and potentially threatening weather on the horizon.
She decided to make an unplanned stop before making the final push to Columbus. She chose an airport she knew well – what was then known as the City-County Airport on the outskirts of Bowling Green.
Dreams of flight
According to her granddaughter, Rita Pike, Mock caught the aviation bug when she was about 7 years old and saw a pilot offering rides at a county fair in Ohio.
Mock decided then and there “that I am going to be a pilot,” her granddaughter said. “I am going to fly around the world.”
Aviators like Charles Lindbergh and Earhart were international celebrities in the first half of the 20th century, and Mock wanted to follow in their footsteps.
Mock later recalled listening daily to radio reports about Earhart’s ill-fated attempt in 1937 to fly around the world.
To help make good on her dream to also be a pilot, she studied aeronautical engineering at Ohio State University, where she was the only female in a class of 100, Pike said.
She was not put off by the notion of the time that serious flying was a male domain.
“She was aways very distinct at the time ... She didn’t want to do ‘girl’s work,’ ” Pike said. “She was a feminist before it was cool.”
But marriage did put a hold on her dream temporarily.
Her new husband, Russell Mock, however, was also an aviation enthusiast. She eventually received her private pilot’s license in 1958, when she was 32.
Just six years later, the 38-year-old mother of three decided to fly around the world alone – a daunting task for even the most experienced pilot.
Mock would later say the desire to make the dangerous, global trip was spurred by a desire to see more of the world and by her love of aviation.
David Southard, a pilot since 1974 and former director of what is now called the Bowling Green-Warren County Regional Airport, said the huge challenge was not only the planning needed in those pre-internet days but the difficulty of simply flying long-range from one location to the next.
“That would be quite a challenge because of the navigational skills that were required at that time that we take for granted today,” he said, noting Mock had to use paper maps and charts and what was called at the time a flight “computer” – but what we today would call a paper slide rule.
“She was doing so much figuring and navigating,” Southard said. “You are talking hours and hours of concentrating, of flying, looking at maps ... she had challenges that we don’t worry about today. Her confidence level had to be pretty good.”
She did have different types of radios in the plane that could be used to help navigate, but those were not foolproof.
She learned that on her first leg of the journey – leaving Columbus on March 19 to head to the island of Bermuda.
As Mock and “Three-Eight Charlie” took off from the Columbus airport, the controller in the radio tower, perhaps only half-jokingly, reportedly said, “I guess that’s the last we’ll hear from her.”
And trouble did strike early on Mock’s historic trip.
As she headed out over the Atlantic, she switched on her high-frequency radio to help her navigate to the relatively tiny island. But she turned it on “to absolute silence,” said Bob Pitchford, a pilot and member of Aviation Heritage Park in Bowling Green.
“That would have frozen me on the spot,” Pitchford said. “And I would have done a 180-degree turn to find somewhere to land right now because I would have thought, ‘God is telling me to land.’ Not Jerrie Mock.”
She had her charts, other radios and a compass, and “she found her way to Bermuda,” he said.
For the next month, Mock circled the globe, tackling one challenge after another, such as avoiding sand storms in North Africa to finding aircraft fuel at remote landing strips and overcoming language barriers nearly everywhere she went. She would go almost full days without food and had to ration her water supply, and the plane’s cabin stuffed with extra gear and fuel tanks was anything but comfortable.
For the sake of the press that would descend upon her at many of her stops, Mock was in the habit of wearing a blue skirt and blouse when she flew.
“In these long, sunlit days of going across desserts, she began to know Charlie ...,” Pitchford said of the connection a pilot often develops with a specific aircraft.
She was finally on the homestretch on April 17, 1964. That morning, she boarded “Three-Eight Charlie” in El Paso, Texas, expecting to land in Columbus that night to complete her trip.
But several hours into her flight, she realized she might be short of fuel and was worried about the weather, and a logical place for her to stop was a place she was familiar with – the City-County Airport in Bowling Green.
The airport at the time was still a relatively small one, but it was far from a desolate airstrip as it was offering commercial Eastern Airlines flights daily and had other advantages.
One was the presence of a short-range radio navigation system called a VOR. Another was the presence of a flight service station.
Pilots at the time typically flew from VOR to VOR, Southard said. The flight service station was manned with weather observers who could help her “find out what was ahead of her,” he said. “We had both of those, which was very advantageous.”
As she approached the airport, she descended over what was then primarily farmland before landing on the same runways still in use today.
There was a small terminal building and separate facility for private pilots like her (both buildings are now gone).
Pitchford said the airport was a comfortable landing spot for her.
“She came to Bowling Green a lot when she was just flying round ... she liked the airport for the same reasons current general aviation pilots like it,” he said.
Along with the VOR and flight service station, there was no control tower, so she could land and depart as she saw fit.
When she landed at the airport, she told the worker in charge of fueling planes to just fill the right wing fuel tank, indicating “pretty much I’ll be right back,” Pitchford said.
About 20 local residents caught wind of her arrival at 6:10 p.m. and rushed to the airport to see her.
A photographer and reporter from the Daily News also arrived and briefly spoke to Mock. As was her custom, she was dressed more like she was attending church than piloting a plane. Wearing her blue skirt and matching jacket, she looked like an “Easter parader,” the Daily News reported.
In her book recounting her famous flight, “Three-Eight Charlie,” Mock wrote that she was also in search of “a mirror so I could put on fresh lipstick and comb my hair. I felt I must look a mess, and better get ready for the photographers at Columbus.”
She also bought a candy bar and soda. She said she had not eaten since early that morning. “This will be my steak until I get to Columbus,” she told the Daily News about her snack.
She told the reporter that she was familiar with the airport because of previous stops here. “I had been here before and found the service good and the exit clearance good,” she said.
Charles Bridges of Bridges’ Aircraft Sales and Service at the airport told the reporter, “It’s a real honor to have her stop here.”
She also had a brief phone call with several people in Columbus, including her husband, to update them on her schedule.
The stop lasted 30 minutes. She left the airport about 6:40 p.m. and arrived in Columbus at 9:36 p.m. – 29 days after her journey began – to a whirlwind of well-wishers, reporters and her family.
A month later, President Lyndon B. Johnson presented Mock with the Federal Aviation Administration’s Exceptional Service Decoration.
Pike said her grandmother had fond recollections of the Bowling Green stop, including that, unlike the Columbus finale, she “did not have to face all the media. ... She was an introvert. It was a very nice memory for her.”
Legacy
In 1937, Earhart gained international headlines when she attempted to fly around the world, and then again when her plane went missing over the Pacific Ocean. What also lent drama to Mock’s 1964 flight was that another female pilot, Joan Merriam Smith, was coincidently also trying to become the first to circle the globe. Smith chose to try to re-create Earhart’s route while Mock had a more direct route. Another difference was that Smith was flying a twin-engine plane, which provided a safety backup in case of engine failure.
In a single-engine plane, “when it gets quiet, you are going to land,” whether you like it or not, Pitchford said.
In the end, Smith completed her journey about a month after Mock’s flight.
While Mock’s accomplishment is well-known among aviation enthusiasts, she is far from a household name.
Pike said that was largely a result of her grandmother’s private nature.
“She backed away from the limelight,” Pike said.
It was also “hard to overcome things tearing apart the country at the time,” Pitchford said of the turbulent 1960s. “The incredible weight that such a challenge had daunted everyone ... apparently Jerrie didn’t see the weight. With her planning and “a truckload of courage and confidence ... she was filled to the brim and away she went.”
Shortly before her death in 2014, Mock still downplayed her achievement in an interview with Air & Space magazine.
“I didn’t think it was such a great thing; it was just lots of fun,” Mock said. “It was a good, practical thing that dozens of women, both in the United States and other countries, could have done before I did. You just use your common sense, know how to fly the airplane, do what you’re supposed to do, know the routes and all the rules and regulations. Just nobody else had the sense – or shall I say, the stupidity – to try it. There were women who told me that they flew because of me. I’m glad I did what I did, because I had a wonderful time.”
Although her flight drew international headlines, much of the focus was on Mock’s appearance and that she was a mother of three; she was often described at the time as “the flying housewife.”
But Mock “had courage for five people,” Pitchford said.
“Aviation and great feats of courage are recognized by humans and encouraged and celebrated,” he said. “She deserves to be remembered.”