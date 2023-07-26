A Tennessee-based jewelry store operator who helped orchestrate a conspiracy to steal a safe filled with valuables that belonged to the late Western Kentucky University Provost Barbara Burch was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison.
Marshall D. Belew II, 53, of Mount Juliet, Tennessee, was sentenced in Warren Circuit Court after earlier pleading guilty to charges of second-degree burglary by complicity and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at more than $10,000.
Belew was one of six people to have been charged in connection with a scheme that authorities say culminated in a home invasion that took place on July 13, 2020, at the Smallhouse Road residence where the safe was kept.
A group of four people participated in the burglary, tackling Doreen McCloud, who was working in the home at the time, and restraining her with zip ties.
Belew, identified in court records as the president of American Jewelry in Brentwood, Tennessee, acknowledged keeping in contact with the intruders over the phone as the invasion took place.
The intruders collected the safe, which contained gold coins and jewelry, wheeled it out on a dolly and took it back to Tennessee, where Belew helped crack it open and later sold off the contents.
An indictment initially charged Belew with kidnapping by complicity, engaging in organized crime (criminal syndicate), first-degree robbery by complicity, second-degree assault by complicity and theft by unlawful taking of property valued at $10,000 or more by complicity.
At his sentencing, Belew claimed to have been approached by Jeffrey Weisman about the plot.
Weisman, who was also charged, died earlier this year before his case could be resolved.
During his sentencing hearing, Belew expressed remorse for his involvement in the plot, at one point turning to McCloud in the courtroom to address her.
“I am so very sorry for what I have done to you and the pain that I caused,” Belew said. “It grieves me terribly to think about this happening to you and your family. I know you can never forgive me for my participation, but I hope one day you can find a way, not for me but for yourselves, so you can find peace and ease the pain and suffering I’m sure this has caused.”
Dennie Hardin, one of the attorneys representing Belew, said that his client has paid to the victims in the case the full amount of the $462,500 restitution set out in a plea agreement.
Another of Belew’s attorneys, Jeff Cherry, argued for the court to show mercy and probate Belew, noting Belew’s lack of prior criminal history and his acceptance of responsibility in this case.
A total of 33 letters from relatives, friends and community members were submitted on Belew’s behalf to help outline a plan for how to keep him accountable if he were to be granted probation.
“Forgiveness doesn’t necessarily mean forgetting and that’s an issue that Mr. Belew will have to deal with as he moves forward,” Cherry said.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner argued for the court to impose the 10-year sentence reached in the plea agreement.
In describing the plot, Bumgarner likened it to “something out of a movie.”
“What happened required an immense amount of planning and very intricate detail, for which Mr. Belew was present for every single portion,” Bumgarner said.
Probating Belew would “grossly” depreciate the serious nature of Belew’s involvement, Bumgarner said, going on to note that the seven days Belew spent in jail while the case was pending was less time than McCloud spent in the hospital while being treated and recovering from her injuries.
“She still suffers injuries, not just physically but mentally in how this has affected her,” Bumgarner said of McCloud.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise imposed the 10-year sentence, saying that a jury may have returned a stiffer penalty against Belew had he been convicted at trial for the offenses he faced originally.
“Probation would unduly depreciate the seriousness of this intricate, surprising crime,” Grise said. “Like everybody else, I’m surprised by it and surprised by the defendant’s involvement in it as the coordinator of this crime.”
Two co-defendants, Nicolas Cruz-Palacios and Javier Nunez, have been given respective 15- and 10-year sentences after pleading guilty to charges stemming from the incident.
Two other co-defendants, Frank Leonard and Patricia Weisman, await sentencing.