Local high school seniors ready to get their feet wet in the workforce will have an opportunity next month when Western Kentucky University’s Center for Research and Development hosts a job fair where 40 employers are expected to offer entry-level positions.
The job fair, which will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. April 24, is the latest effort of SCK LAUNCH.
The initiative between local schools and the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce stands for Southcentral Kentucky Learning About Unique and New Careers Here.
By bringing together Bowling Green’s educators and business community, the idea is to offer students educational opportunities throughout their K-12 careers, such as job shadowing experiences or the chance to earn an industry credential. Its overall goal is to make sure each student graduates with a career-related experience that will ideally turn into a pipeline for local employers.
Meredith Rozanski, the chamber’s chief operating officer, said high school students from the Bowling Green Independent School District and Warren and Allen counties have been invited to attend next month’s job fair.
“After this year, we will open it up to our entire workforce area, all of our high schools,” she said.
Between 300 and 500 students are expected to attend.
After 1:30 p.m. April 24, the event will also be open to the general public, Rozanski said. For anyone currently seeking employment, “we will publish as we get closer to the date the list of the employers who will be there. They’re welcome to come with their resumes ready to seek employment with the companies,” she said.
