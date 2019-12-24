Jennifer Green remembers the day of her teenage son’s cancer diagnosis as a “whirlwind.”
What began with unexplained fevers and pain in his legs so severe he couldn’t walk eventually turned into an emergency room visit and an overnight stay at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville.
After a long night of nurses going in and out of her son’s hospital room, an oncologist finally pulled her aside and delivered the diagnosis – acute lymphoblastic leukemia. The date was April 24, 2016.
Green finally had an answer for what was happening to her son, Seth, and she initially feared the worst. Fortunately, doctors were able to work out a rigorous treatment plan, and three years later Seth is in remission.
On Friday at Jody Richards Elementary School where his mother teaches, Seth played a game of hoops with the school’s fifth and sixth graders as a reward for students’ efforts to raise about $5,000 for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. The amount – mostly in spare change – was raised through the school’s first ever “Pennies for Patients” fundraiser.
For Seth Green, it was an opportunity to return the favor after the outpouring of support he received from the community through his recovery, Jennifer Green said.
“He said ‘This is a great way for me to give back,’ ” Jennifer Green said of her son, who came up with the idea to share one of his favorite pastimes with the students at Jody Richards Elementary. Seth Green brought a few of his classmates from South Warren High School to join in.
The basketball game was meant as an incentive to encourage students to raise as much money as possible for the nonprofit, known as the world’s largest voluntary health organization dedicated to fighting blood cancer.
Leslie Shultz, principal at Jody Richards Elementary, said it was a way to honor one of the school’s own.
“When somebody goes through something like that, you wish that there was something you could do,” she said.
During the three-week fundraiser, Shultz said at least five students raised more than $100.
“The mom that was taking care of it actually broke a Coinstar machine,” Shultz said.
But what Shultz most liked about the idea is that it didn’t focus on individual kids bringing in large sums of money, she said.
“It lets all the students participate. Every student can bring in a handful of change and be a helper for people in their community,” she said.
