Warren County Parks Director Chris Kummer called it "one of the hardest decisions we've ever had to make."
But, with people filling local parks and ignoring advice to fight the coronavirus pandemic by social distancing, all city and county parks are now closed to the public.
"Our parks were full the last several days, just like it was summertime," Kummer said, with many patrons ignoring the edict to stay six to eight feet away from other people to help prevent the spread of the virus.
The result was a joint city-county decision to close the parks effective Monday.
"It's important we do everything we can" to fight the virus, said Bowling Green Parks and Recreation Department Director Brent Belcher.
He admits it was a "drastic step," but "our main priority is to ensure the health and safety of our citizens and staff. This was our best way to assist," he said, adding that the immediate closure of parks and golf courses falls in line with Gov. Andy Beshear's directive that all non-essential services in the state be closed.
Employees in both parks systems have been cleaning and disinfecting parks as best they can, but Belcher noted that parks facilities include many features – picnic benches, shelters, bathrooms and playgrounds – "that provide an opportunity for different people to come in contact with each other."
"We are trying to be proactive," Kummer said. "I understand people will be frustrated."
Barriers have been put up to keep vehicles out of the parks, and local law enforcement and park security personnel will also monitor facilities.
Both parks directors encouraged people to still get out and stay active. Sidewalks and the extensive greenways around the county remain open.
"We want people to stay healthy," Kummer said, and encouraged people to continue "to take walks and get fresh air – all we are asking people to do is be socially responsible."
Kummer said he's had to deal with parks facilities being hit by fires, storms and floods, but the virus presents "the toughest situation we've ever had to deal with."
Belcher said the city would rather be overly cautious than to not take all possible steps to fight the virus, which has already claimed more than 500 lives nationally.
Belcher said "things are developing every day," but he hopes the closures won't have to be a long-term reality, a sentiment echoed by Kummer.
If everyone works together, Kummer said, "I believe there is a light at the end of the COVID-19 tunnel."
The city of Glasgow enacted a similar measure Monday, announcing that all city parks would close at 4 p.m. Monday, with the exception of the walking trail at Beaver Trail Park.
