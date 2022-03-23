A federal judge turned away a motion to dismiss a lawsuit brought by the estate of a Glasgow man who died in police custody.
The lawsuit brought by the estate of Jeremy Marr will be allowed to proceed against the city of Glasgow and Glasgow Police Department officers Guy Turcotte, Hayden Phillips and Cameron Murrell in their individual capacities.
The three officers named in the lawsuit are accused of using excessive force in an attempt to subdue Marr on April 14, 2020, when police were called by someone who reported he had unlawfully entered a residence on Cleveland Avenue.
The lawsuit filed last year by Marr’s widow, Joanna Marr, who administrates his estate, said police encountered Marr outside the home and he remarked that he believed people were trying to murder him and informed police he had a knife on him that he was willing to hand to officers.
Police directed Marr to leave the knife in his pocket, and as the officers later attempted to handcuff Marr, he was grabbed and taken down to the ground, with officers straddling him and restraining his arms over his head, the suit said.
Officers used a stun gun against Marr, 35, eight to 10 times on his back during the encounter, and he was struck by an officer’s knee in the lower half of his body, according to court records.
Marr became unresponsive during the encounter and was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court accuses the officers of using excessive force, battery, negligence and cruel and unusual punishment against Marr.
Attorney David Broderick, representing Marr’s estate, said Marr posed no threat to officers at the time of the encounter and the response of the officers was unreasonable in the circumstances.
The city was also named as a defendant, having been accused of negligent hiring, supervision and training of the officers.
Attorneys for the city of Glasgow and the officers filed a motion to dismiss the suit last year, arguing that Marr’s estate failed to state a claim for which they could recover damages and failed to establish that the officers’ use of force was unreasonable.
The motion to dismiss also asserted that Marr’s estate failed to articulate how the GPD officers’ response fit an alleged pattern of using unreasonable force during an arrest.
In a 12-page ruling issued Monday, U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers allowed the claims against the city of Glasgow and the officers in their individual capacities to stand.
“We’re pleased to get this ruling and we look forward to proceeding with the case,” Broderick said. “It’s a tragic circumstance and an unnecessary loss of life and we look forward to litigating it in the federal court system.”
Claims against the GPD itself and the officers in their official capacities were dismissed. Stivers reasoned in his ruling that those claims mirror those against the city of Glasgow, which will remain as a defendant.
Stivers found that the lawsuit sufficiently articulates allegations brought by Broderick that Marr’s constitutional rights were violated.
The judge also addressed the defendants’ assertions that the officers were entitled to qualified immunity shielding them from liability, with Stivers finding that since Marr’s estate hasn’t had the opportunity to conduct gathering of discovery evidence it would not be appropriate to make a determination of qualified immunity at this stage of the lawsuit.
Stivers’ ruling also found that the lawsuit from the Marr estate featured adequate claims that the city failed to properly train the officers in using reasonable force, stating that the allegations in the lawsuit were sufficient to put the city on notice of the claims against it as well as the possible scope of evidence.
“Since GPD’s internal policies are at issue (and presumably are not publicly available), plaintiffs have pleaded the issue as throughly as realistically possible without the benefit of any discovery,” Stivers said in the ruling. “Dismissing this claim at this stage because GPD’s training policies and methods are not available to the public would unfairly shield Glasgow from potential liability.”
Marr’s estate made an adequate allegation of battery, with Stivers finding that the allegation that officers pinned Marr on the ground, used a knee strike against him and deployed multiple stun gun hits contains enough information for the court to consider whether the circumstances meet the legal definition of battery in Kentucky.
Claims of negligence and negligent hiring as state law defines them were also allowed to proceed for similar reasons.
“Although Marr’s estate does not name a specific hiring or training procedure, the identification of negligence in training the officers about the amount of force necessary for an arrest is enough for Marr’s estate to properly plead its claim,” Stivers’ ruling said. “This claim once again involves internal Glasgow policies and procedures, and it would be inappropriate to dismiss this claim without giving Marr’s estate the opportunity to conduct discovery.”
