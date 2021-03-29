A Bowling Green man jailed on charges stemming from a home invasion will remain held on the same bond after a judge ruled against modifying it.
Dustin Appling, 34, appeared Monday over video conferencing for a bond hearing in Warren Circuit Court.
Appling is under indictment on charges of first-degree burglary, first-degree robbery, first-degree wanton endangerment, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree criminal mischief.
Appling has been in the Warren County Regional Jail since Sept. 25, when he and Michael D. Melton, 36, of Bowling Green, were arrested by the Bowling Green Police Department after a resident at a Jennings Drive apartment reported that they forced their way into the home, broke a TV and took a pair of shoes.
Appling’s attorney, Taylor Broderick, filed a motion last week to modify the $25,000 cash bond set in the case to a bond secured with $2,500, saying in the filing that Appling has no prior felony convictions.
At Monday’s hearing, Broderick said Appling has young children who depend on him and that his fiancee was struggling to care for the children while he was jailed.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller argued that the $25,000 bond was appropriate, saying police were helped by the alleged victim who gave a physical identification of the two suspects and a license plate number for the vehicle they used.
“The victim’s identifications were basically spot-on,” Miller said.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise decided to leave Appling’s bond at $25,000.
Court records said city police responded to the incident and spoke with a woman who lived at the apartment, who reported hearing her boyfriend talking to someone and then looked out the window to see two men in masks standing outside the apartment.
The two men forced their way inside, and the woman and her boyfriend ran into the bathroom to try to get away, but the robbers forced open the bathroom door, records said.
The woman told police she tried to run around one of the robbers to reach the front door, but the robber pointed a gun at her face and told her to stay where she was, an arrest citation said.
The boyfriend reported that the intruders broke his TV and took a pair of shoes from him, according to court records.
The woman gave police a description and partial license plate number of the vehicle the robbers used, and police found a vehicle matching the description leaving an apartment on Western Green Avenue.
BGPD stopped the vehicle and made contact with the occupants, Appling and Melton, who were wearing clothing that matched what the victims described.
Appling initially denied knowledge of the incident, despite police finding shoes in the vehicle matching those described by the male victim.
According to the arrest citation, a BGPD officer said police would like to recover the gun, to which Appling responded that they could go to his house and get his gun.
A handgun was found under a couch cushion at Appling’s apartment, court records show.
“Officers then asked Melton what happened tonight and he advised that one of the victims ... owed Appling $200 and didn’t pay him yet,” the arrest citation said.
Melton told police Appling called him to help get the money back and that Melton stayed downstairs while Appling ran up after the victims, records show.
Melton is charged with first-degree robbery by complicity, first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal mischief.
They are both due to return to court April 19.
