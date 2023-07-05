A judge has ruled there was insufficient evidence to refer to a grand jury a case in which a Bowling Green man was accused of rape.
Special Judge Steve Wilson issued the order June 28 in Noah Houchin's case.
Houchin, 20, of Bowling Green, has been arrested in May on a count of first-degree rape after a 19-year-old woman alleged that he assaulted her in the early moring hours of May 27 in the cul-de-sac of Chester Court.
Two Bowling Green Police Department officers gave testimony over a two-day preliminary hearing to determine whether probable cause existed that a crime was committed by Houchin.
Wilson's order determined that there was insufficient evidence presented at the hearing to establish an assault occurred by forcible compulsion on Houchin's part.
Under state law, sex by forcible compulsion is an element that has to be proven in order to establish that person is guilty of first-degree rape.
"There are certainly people who are victims of sexual violence, but there are also people who are victims of false allegations, and Mr. Houchin is one of those," Houchin's attorney, Alan Simpson said Monday. "His life has been altered forever by false accusations. I'm hopeful that the commonwealth will take a very long look at this and perhaps not even present it to the grand jury."
The case remains active, and the Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney's Office can still elect to present the case to a grand jury.
BGPD Officer Jon-Spencer Smith testified on June 2 that the 19-year-old reported that she had been to a number of bars and restaurants with a group of friends on the night of May 26, and that she ended up getting into a car with Houchin, who was dropping off another friend at their home.
The woman alleged that Houchin drove her to Chester Court and that she twice turned down Houchin's request for sex before arriving there.
Smith testified that the woman, who had a prior sexual encounter with Houchin in April, did not attempt to physically fend off Houchin at Chester Court, who drove her back to her car.
BGPD Detective Ryan Dillon testified on June 7 about reviewing Snapchat messages and other communications that the 19-year-old had with friends shortly after the night with Houchin.
Questioned in court by Simpson, Dillon testified that there was no evidence that the 19-year-old was physically helpless as a result of intoxication and that police had uncovered no new evidence of forcible compulsion on Houchin's part.
