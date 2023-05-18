A Bowling Green man accused of traveling abroad to join the Islamic State of Iraq will remain jailed and the federal criminal case against him will proceed after a judge’s ruling.
Mirsad Ramic, 33, had motions to dismiss his case and to revoke his detention order denied in a ruling issued Tuesday by U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers.
Ramic is under indictment on charges of providing material support and resources to ISIS, conspiring to provide material support to ISIS and receiving military-type training from a designated foreign terrorist organization.
Federal prosecutors allege that Ramic, a Bosnian national and naturalized American citizen, flew to Turkey in 2014 with two Saudi Arabian nationals who had attended Western Kentucky University.
From Turkey, Ramic bypassed the final leg of a scheduled flight to Sarajevo, instead paying cash to fly to a Turkish border city and crossing over into Syria, where he is said to have joined ISIS and trained with the group, according to documents filed by federal prosecutors.
Ramic, through his attorney, federal public defender Scott Wendelsdorf, has challenged the prosecution against him, arguing that his 2015 arrest and subsequent conviction and imprisonment by Turkish authorities is based on the same conduct for which the U.S. government has brought criminal charges, violating his constitutional protection against double jeopardy.
Daniel Gardner, a trial attorney with the National Security Division of the federal Department of Justice, contended that when the U.S. acts to protect American interests abroad, it is within the government’s right to prosecute U.S. nationals for crimes involving Americans abroad when protecting American interests abroad.
Stivers’ ruling sided with the prosecution on that point, citing a prior U.S. Supreme Court ruling holding that a defendant has committed two distinct offenses when violating the laws of two sovereign nations.
“In this instance, Turkey and the United States are separate sovereigns ... the United States has an interest in prosecuting crimes committed by U.S. nationals abroad involving acts harmful to its national security,” Stivers said in his ruling.
Stivers also found that the federal government successfully established, through Ramic’s American citizenship and evidence of his alleged activities abroad, that there was a sufficient nexus between his alleged criminal conduct and American national interests to warrant criminal prosecution here.
Ramic also challenged an earlier ruling from U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl that ordered he remain detained pending trial, which has been set for Jan. 9.
Wendelsdorf had argued that releasing Ramic to the custody of his sister would ensure that remains in Bowling Green and would appear for later court proceedings, but Brennenstuhl determined in a January ruling that Ramic’s lack of a close relationship with his sister, the prospect of a long prison sentence upon conviction and evidence of previous attempts to conceal his travels made Ramic a flight risk.
Stivers upheld that ruling Tuesday.
“Ramic appears to have made conscious efforts to hide his plan to travel to Syria to join ISIS, and in traveling to Turkey, Ramic attempted to obtain Turkish identification documents by providing fraudulent Syrian identification documents,” Stivers said in his ruling. “These same efforts indicate that Ramic may use his knowledge and expertise in traveling to flee prosecution from this case.”