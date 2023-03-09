RUSSELLVILLE — A man suspected in a fatal Logan County shooting will remain held without bond, a judge ruled Thursday.
Maleek Goodson, 25, of Clarksville, is under indictment on charges of murder, first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
Goodson, who has pleaded not guilty to all counts, is accused of shooting Ronald W. Cable, 57, of Lewisburg, on Aug. 11 outside Cable's home on Deer Lick Road.
A bond hearing was held Thursday in Logan Circuit Court after Goodson's attorney, James Rummage of the Department of Public Advocacy, filed a motion to have Goodson released on his own recognizance or on an unsecured bond.
Rummage argued that pretrial services evaluated Goodson to be at moderate risk of missing future court appearances or committing an offense while free on bond, and that Goodson was entitled to have a bond that he could pay.
Rummage also argued that Logan County Commonwealth's Attorney Neil Kerr had not provided notice that he intends to prosecute this as a capital case with enhanced penalties, in which case Goodson could be held without bond.
Kerr contended that the offenses listed in the indictment provided enough notice that this case could go forward as a capital prosecution, and also argued that the nature of the current charges against Goodson and his prior convictions for burglary in Tennessee make him a danger to the community.
Logan Circuit Judge Joe Hendricks ruled in favor of Kerr, denying Rummage's bond motion.
"In my view, I find there's sufficient proof that the defendant poses a significant risk of failing to appear and a significant danger to the community," Hendricks said.
Hendricks had previously denied bond at a December hearing, finding then that Goodson was at risk of failing to appear for court dates due in part to having no local address.
Kentucky State Police investigated Cable's death, interviewing witnesses who described Cable being shot after following a woman to a dark gray SUV and hanging onto the vehicle as it pulled away, according to court records.
During a search of Cable's cellphone, KSP detectives found evidence of contact shortly before the shooting with a number connected to a profile on an online escort service, according to a complaint warrant.
An arrest warrant filed in the case said the account on the escort service website was later tied by detectives to Elizabeth Ford, who has since been charged with complicity to murder, complicity to first-degree robbery and tampering with physical evidence.
Ford has pleaded not guilty to all counts, and her case is pending.
A text message exchange appeared to show Cable arranging to pay $500 for prostitution services, according to an affidavit for a search warrant for Goodson’s phone sought by KSP Detective Michael Waggener.
Police later obtained surveillance footage from a Clarksville motel from the day of the shooting that allegedly shows Goodson and Ford leaving a room and driving away in a gray SUV.
Waggener said in his affidavit for a search warrant for Goodson’s phone that investigation appeared to turn up a $500 payment from Cable to Goodson over CashApp shortly before the shooting took place.
No trial date has been set for Goodson.