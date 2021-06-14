A Bowling Green man’s sentencing in a drug case is expected to go forward after a judge denied his motion for a new trial Monday.
A jury convicted Tracy Boyd, 53, last month on charges of engaging in organized crime, two counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and being a first-degree persistent felony offender, The jury recommended a 30-year prison sentence.
Boyd was found not guilty of two counts of second-degree manslaughter and two other first-degree trafficking counts.
Boyd was charged after an investigation into the fatal overdoses of Joshua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring, who died within two days of each other.
Boyd’s attorney, Alan Simpson, filed a motion June 1 for a new trial, citing five arguments to support his request.
Simpson said there wasn’t enough evidence to convict Boyd.
More specifically, Simpson argued that the jury’s finding that Boyd sold heroin on three occasions in 2019 to co-defendant Stephanie Silvano and sold meth twice that year to another co-defendant, Scott Bernauer, did not amount to sufficient evidence that Boyd trafficked in drugs on a continuing basis, an element crucial to proving an allegation of engaging in organized crime.
Simpson also argued that the jury was not properly instructed to find that Boyd was part of a criminal gang syndicate of three or more people, even though the jury was given a legal definition of the term “criminal gang.”
Simpson also argued that text messages sent from a phone belonging to Boyd should not have been admitted into evidence.
The messages were introduced at trial through Detective Jason Lanham of the Kentucky State Police, but Simpson argued that prosecutors failed to authenticate the messages through any witnesses who was personally familiar with the messages.
At a hearing Monday, Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Turner said that while Lanham testified about the extracted text messages, Silvano and Bernauer also testified about conversations they had with Boyd.
Turner also argued that the overall body of evidence was sufficient to support the jury’s verdict.
“Twelve people from different walks of life found that there was enough evidence to convict Mr. Boyd, and with the evidence they were given that was a reasonable conclusion to make,” Turner said.
The motion also argued that, while Boyd was indicted on a count of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (heroin/fentanyl), the jury was improperly instructed to deliberate on separate trafficking counts, one for heroin and one for fentanyl, which Simpson said in his filing exposed Boyd to being convicted twice for one criminal count.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson denied the motion for a new trial and ordered sentencing to proceed July 12.
