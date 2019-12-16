A Bowling Green man’s bid to withdraw his guilty plea to a manslaughter charge in the death of his uncle has been rejected.
Warren Circuit Court Judge John Grise ruled that Gregory Shields, 59, knew what he was doing when he pleaded guilty this year to first-degree manslaughter in the death of Samuel Murrell.
Murrell, 87, died Feb. 1, 2017, at the house where he and Shields lived on South Lee Drive. He died from a combination of blunt force trauma, strangulation and sharp force trauma.
Shields initially accepted a plea agreement that reduced a murder charge to first-degree manslaughter, pleading guilty also to being a first-degree persistent felony offender. The deal recommended a 25-year sentence for Shields to be served after completing an eight-year prison sentence in an unrelated case.
Shields later claimed to have been rushed into pleading guilty by his then-attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the state Department of Public Advocacy.
At an evidentiary hearing in November, Shields testified he had no recollection of the events surrounding Murrell’s death and that he was pushed into pleading guilty, though he did not explain under questioning how he had been pushed into doing so and why he did not inform anyone that he didn’t want to plead guilty.
McDavitt testified that she went over the plea agreement in detail with Shields and advised him to plead guilty, but made it clear to him that it was ultimately his decision to make.
At one point during the case, McDavitt obtained funding for a mental health evaluation, but no report was ultimately provided to prosecutors after she determined it would not have been helpful to Shields’ defense at trial.
Shields could have received a life sentence if he had been convicted by a jury.
Grise determined Shields was aware of the consequences of his guilty plea at the time he entered it, knew the nature of the charges against him and said he hadn’t been coerced into pleading guilty at the time.
“Although the defendant has a history of anxiety and depression, he was competent when the plea was entered because he was properly medicated at the time and answered questions appropriately,” Grise said in the ruling. “This court will not allow the defendant to withdraw his guilty plea simply because he wants to do so or because he does not remember the incident. The plea deal he took was extremely reasonable.”
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.
