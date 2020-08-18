A judge is expected to rule this week on whether a murder trial set for next month will be postponed.
Vincent Ficklin, 48, is charged with murder and first-degree burglary in the death of Timothy Massey, 41, of Bowling Green, whose body was found Feb. 12, 2017, in a residence on West 15th Avenue.
Ficklin’s attorney, Jason McGee of the Kentucky Department of Public Advocacy, filed a motion last week to postpone the jury trial currently set to begin Sept. 22, citing concerns about his client receiving a fair trial during the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, McGee tried to make his case before Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
The Kentucky Supreme Court issued an order last month allowing jury trials to resume while imposing a number of restrictions.
Jurors are to maintain physical distancing and wear facial coverings during a trial, and any potential jurors at risk of contracting the coronavirus, or who are unable to wear masks if they pose a threat to their health, are excused from serving on a jury until a later date.
McGee argued that this would adversely affect Ficklin’s ability to receive a fair trial.
“I believe it will significantly reduce the available jury pool and deny Mr. Ficklin a jury of his peers,” McGee said.
McGee argued that jurors may have a more difficult time understanding and deliberating over testimony if a witness is masked. Grise clarified that witnesses would not be wearing masks while testifying.
The attorney’s motion also argued that attorneys wold not be able to evaluate facial cues during jury selection process when potential jurors are masked.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said a trial was held last week before Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson without issue and that he was ready to proceed with the trial.
“I appreciate that this is a serious case,” Cohron said. “As long as (McGee is) prepared to go to trial, I don’t believe the logistics of a jury trial will be an issue.”
Cohron, who did not file a formal response to McGee’s motion, also said he was reluctant to delay the trial without knowing when the pandemic will abate and the state Supreme Court will ease courtroom restrictions.
“This may be where we are for years, potentially,” Cohron said.
Grise told McGee he would review his motion and issue a ruling later in the week.
