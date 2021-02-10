A Bowling Green man accused of carrying out a murder-for-hire will be directed to answer questions under oath ahead of trial about testimony he plans to give against his co-defendant.
Antonio Marsonel Wilson, 41, of Smiths Grove, appeared Wednesday over video conferencing for a hearing in his criminal case in Warren Circuit Court. He is charged with murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
Wilson is accused of paying Jeffery Smith, 48, of Bowling Green, to kill Smajo Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green.
Miropija’s badly burned body was found Feb. 8, 2019, at a building on Porter Pike. Court records identify Miropija as the father of Wilson’s then-girlfriend.
Smith is charged with murder, tampering with physical evidence and receiving stolen property.
Wilson’s defense team of attorneys Rob Eggert and Ted Shouse filed a flurry of motions ahead of Wednesday’s hearing that included requests to suppress some evidence gathered in the case.
One of the motions was from Eggert and Shouse for evidence that Smith expects leniency in his case for his cooperation of testimony against Wilson at his trial, which is set for April 28.
Wilson’s defense team argues that a jury should know what, if any, deal Smith might receive in exchange for his testimony.
“Mr. Smith is a co-defendant, I don’t think it’s reasonable to conclude he’s going to get on that stand as a good citizen to do the right thing when, by the commonwealth’s theory, he is the killer,” Eggert said at Wednesday’s hearing. “There has to be an expectation of benefit to Mr. Smith to (testify).”
Smith has pleaded not guilty to the charges against him, and his case is pending.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said there has not been any discussion with Smith or his attorney, Dennie Hardin, about resolving Smith’s pending criminal cases.
“If Mr. Smith wants to testify, he can and we’ve left it at that,” Cohron said. “There’s been no nod and a wink with regards to any resolution to his case.”
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise, finding that it would be “inconceivable” for Smith to testify for any reason other than to obtain a plea deal, ordered that Smith would be placed under oath at some point before Wilson’s trial and be asked about what he expects in his case for his testimony.
Grise also directed Cohron to provide arrest and conviction records for Smith and another incarcerated witness, James Rigsby.
Rigsby is characterized in one of the motions filed by Eggert and Shouse as a jailhouse informant who claims Wilson confessed to him.
Grise also directed Cohron to provide information to Wilson’s defense team about whether Rigsby has testified in prior criminal cases.
Hearings will be held at a later date on additional motions, including a motion to exclude information about cell tower locations from the trial.
Wilson’s defense team is challenging evidence from the prosecution that cell tower data collected from around the time of Miropija’s death and from locations near the homicide prove Wilson’s involvement.
Hearings will also be conducted on the admissibility of a glass screen and apparent digitizer found by police around the end of March 2019 that the prosecution alleges were part of Miropija’s phone that Wilson disposed of after the slaying.
Cohron said Wednesday that Smith provided law enforcement with a location for where the phone was allegedly thrown out of a vehicle by Wilson, which led to discovery of the items.
