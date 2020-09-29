A federal judge has found that evidence police seized from a car driven by the man accused of shooting someone during the 2017 La Placita robbery was part of a lawful search and recommended its allowance into trial.
Most of the statements that Jonny Alexander Reyes-Martinez gave to police after he was in custody were also found to have been lawfully obtained by police.
U.S. Magistrate Judge Brent Brennenstuhl issued his findings Friday in the case of Reyes-Martinez, 31, of Nashville, who is accused of shooting and killing Jose Cruz on March 17, 2017, as Cruz, 31, of Bowling Green, attempted to intervene during a robbery at the store on Morgantown Road.
Reyes-Martinez is charged with murder through use of a firearm during a crime of violence, interference with commerce by robbery, conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery, illegal possession of a firearm and conspiracy to carry or possess a firearm during a crime of violence.
He was arrested May 30, 2017, after a traffic stop in Kansas in which a Kansas Highway Patrol trooper found ammunition hidden in a container of laundry detergent in the trunk and a gun in the air filter compartment of the car that Reyes-Martinez was driving.
Reyes-Martinez’s court-appointed attorney, James Earhart, contended that Trooper Jerett Ranieri unlawfully extended the traffic stop to search the car after issuing a warning to Reyes-Martinez for driving with a cracked windshield.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Marisa Ford argued that police obtained consent from Reyes-Martinez to search the vehicle.
Following an evidentiary hearing in July, Brennenstuhl ruled that Reyes-Martinez freely and voluntary gave consent to have the car searched.
While Reyes-Martinez testified to being unable to speak English, Brennenstuhl noted that dashcam footage of the traffic stop showed that Reyes-Martinez appeared to understand English well enough to provide identification documents when asked and inform Ranieri of where he and his passenger were traveling.
As they stepped out of the car, Reyes-Martinez and his passenger lifted their shirts to show that they weren’t carrying any firearms, according to court records.
“Notably, while Martinez testified that he did not speak English, he did not testify that this language barrier prevented him from understanding Trooper Ranieri’s request for permission to search the car or that his consent was not voluntary,” Brennenstuhl said in his ruling.
Reyes-Martinez was interviewed Sept. 27, 2017, in a Kansas penitentiary, where he was awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a federal charge of illegally re-entering the U.S.
During the interview with two Bowling Green Police Department detectives and an FBI special agent, Reyes-Martinez gave incriminating statements about the La Placita robbery, which Earhart argued should be suppressed on the grounds that police secured some information before advising Reyes-Martinez of his rights and continued questioning him after he requested an attorney.
Brennenstuhl did recommend that the statements Reyes-Martinez made before being read his rights via a Spanish interpreter should be suppressed because Reyes-Martinez was already in custody and the information about his identity he provided BGPD Detective Mike Nade should already have been a matter of public record.
The judge determined that Reyes-Martinez’s statements given after he was advised of his rights should be allowed into evidence at trial, finding that Reyes-Martinez gave an informed and voluntary consent to waive his right to remain silent and proceed with the interview.
“Here, there is no indication that the questioning was conducted in a coercive manner,” Brennenstuhl said in his ruling. “To the contrary, Detective Nade exhibited a friendly and sympathetic approach.”
When Reyes-Martinez was asked whether anyone was hurt during the La Placita robbery, he replied that he did not wish to answer the question and preferred to talk about that with an attorney.
He then went on to identify people in pictures that Nade showed him, and when the detective later asked if he wanted to continue speaking, Reyes-Martinez indicated he would but also clarified whether he could refuse to answer certain questions.
Brennenstuhl found that Nade acted legally in seeking to clarify the scope of the questions Reyes-Martinez was willing to answer.
“In the case at hand, while Detective Nade’s questions can be viewed as encouraging Martinez to continue answering questions, they are only an invitation and do not rise to the level of coercion,” the judge said in his findings. “Nor does it appear the effect of the questions was to overbear Martinez’s will.”
