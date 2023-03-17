Two Allen County men who admitted to rigging a 2018 real estate auction were each fined $250,000 Thursday by a federal judge, who also directed them to report to jail each weekend for six months.
Barry Dyer and Mackie Shelton, both 70 of Scottsville, were sentenced in U.S. District Court after having pleaded guilty to a count of bid rigging.
The two former real estate brokers were accused of demanding $20,000 payoffs from a pair of potential buyers to stop bidding on hundreds of acres of farmland and a tract of timber rights for sale in Allen County during an April 21, 2018, auction.
After making the payoffs, the buyers won the property, although they were prepared to pay up to $158,000 more for the land than the price for which it was eventually sold, court records show.
Dyer and Shelton pleaded guilty to the charge last year after a jury had been selected for a trial in federal court in Bowling Green. The two men resigned their real estate licenses ahead of sentencing.
“It’s not just that Mr. Dyer and Mr. Shelton were able to squeeze $20,000 each, it’s the way they did it with impunity,” U.S. District Court Senior Judge Greg Stivers said as he imposed the sentence, admonishing the men for their “blatantly illegal” conduct. “People who were there said shame on you, you know better, and they shrugged and did it anyway ... I can’t conceive that they did not know this was illegal.”
The property in question belonged to the estate of Lenita Cole, and consisted of 349 acres.
According to a lawsuit pending in Allen Circuit Court, the property was sold for $492,200, but the buyers were prepared to pay up to $650,400.
Dyer was alleged in the lawsuit to have approached one of the buyers, described in state court records as a two-person farming partnership, and demanded the $40,000 payoff, or else he and Shelton would continue bidding up the price.
Cole’s daughter, Valerie Powell, was the administrator of the estate after Cole’s sudden death in 2017.
Powell read a victim impact statement to the court at the sentencing hearing.
“I was so shook because my mother and stepdad loved that farm,” Powell said. “The fact that these two Realtors did this shook me to my core ... how you did business kept me from closing my mother’s estate for five years. It would have been nice to have closure for my mother’s passing five years before now.”
Addressing the court, Dyer and Shelton apologized, while maintaining that they were not aware what they did was against the law.
“I have let my family down,” Dyer said in court. “I feel sorry for my son who is in the real estate business, and he’ll have to bear the brunt of that ... I ask you for the benefit of my family to give me the lightest sentence you can.”
Attorney David Broderick, who represented both men, asked that they be given a sentence involving home incarceration or an alternate sentence that departed downward from federal sentencing guidelines.
Broderick said the age of both men and their health conditions, involving diabetes and other ailments, should be considered in fashioning their sentences.
Both men had no prior criminal history, they operate farms, and Dyer is the sole caretaker for his wife, who also has multiple illnesses, Broderick said.
Several community members wrote letters of support for Dyer and Shelton ahead of sentencing, citing their generous acts to tenants who rented from them and other community involvement, and their wives and other witnesses testified about their character on Thursday.
“Mackie is 100% honest, your honor,” David Goin, a Scottsville-based attorney, said of Shelton. “If he did anything wrong, he would tell you.”
The government, led by trial attorney Jariel Rendell, a prosecutor with the U.S. Department of Justice’s Antitrust Division, sought prison sentences between 12-18 months for both men, arguing that imprisonment would deter others from committing similar crimes.
“This strikes at the heart of the American economic system,” Rendell said. “There’s no fair market if the conduct of the defendants is the norm.”