A Bowling Green man accused of assaulting the mother of his children on multiple occasions had his bond modified Monday.
Prince Bennett, 27, appeared over Skype for a pretrial conference in Warren Circuit Court in his criminal case. He is charged with first-degree assault, two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree assault, three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment and a count of first-degree strangulation.
Bennett is charged in multiple reported incidents of domestic violence this year, the most serious of which centers on an allegation that Bennett struck the mother of their children with a handgun July 29 while in the back seat of a vehicle parked at Abell Court Apartments on Old Barren River Road.
During Monday’s hearing, Bennett’s attorney, Kevin Goff, said he is reviewing evidence provided by the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office.
“I have not had the chance to share the discovery with Mr. Bennett,” Goff said.
Toward the end of the hearing, Bennett asked for a reduction in his $50,000 cash bond, saying a relative has already posted $6,000 and he would be willing to live with family in Louisville.
Goff took up his client’s request, arguing for Bennett to be released on a surety bond.
Goff said having Bennett live in Louisville would reduce the likelihood of him having contact with the alleged victim while the case is pending.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Alisha Russell opposed modifying the bond but also said the office had received an email from the alleged victim in which she denied the allegations against Bennett.
The woman then spoke with Detective Ryan Dillon of the Bowling Green Police Department and reiterated what she said in the email, Russell said.
“Whether it’s true or not, (the email is) a very significant defense to these charges,” Warren Circuit Judge John Grise said.
Russell said there are witnesses to a number of the alleged incidents who can confirm what happened.
Grise agreed to change the bond to a surety and allowed Bennett’s sister to sign him out of the Warren County Regional Jail.
The judge ordered Bennett to have no contact with the alleged victim and imposed other conditions while out on bond.
“There’s going to be some urgency in my mind to get this case to trial, so I expect strict compliance with all conditions,” Grise said.
The Kentucky Supreme Court has postponed all criminal trials until after Feb. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdaily news.com.
