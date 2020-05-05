The first coronavirus-related deaths in Edmonson and Logan counties were confirmed Monday by the Barren River District Health Department.
No details about the deaths were immediately available. The total number of deaths in the health department’s eight-county region is now 10: five in Butler County, two in Simpson County and one apiece in Warren, Edmonson and Logan counties, according to a news release from the health department.
The overall number of confirmed cases in the department’s region has nearly tripled over the past two weeks, rising from 216 to 640. Those 640 cases include 419 in Warren, 113 in Butler, 26 in Simpson, 37 in Edmonson, 20 in Barren, 15 in Logan, nine in Hart and one in Metcalfe. Of the 640 people diagnosed with the coronavirus, 134 have reportedly recovered.
There are at least 20 confirmed cases in Allen County, according to the Allen County Health Department, which is not part of the Barren River health department.
The Barren River health department’s numbers differ from the state-maintained count because of different reporting methods. The Kentucky Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard said Monday there are 400 cases in Warren, 167 in Butler, 28 in Simpson, 26 in Edmonson, 20 in Barren, 14 in both Logan and Allen and six in Hart.
Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday that total coronavirus cases in Kentucky grew to 5,245, with 163 newly confirmed cases. Eight more people reportedly died from the virus, bringing the total statewide to 261. More than 1,920 people in Kentucky have recovered from the virus, he said.
Meanwhile, a federal judge ruled Monday that Beshear’s restriction on travel amid the coronavirus pandemic is unconstitutional.
But U.S. District Judge William O. Bertelsman sided with the governor on his ban of mass gatherings. A trio of plaintiffs who attended a church service in Louisville had filed suit challenging the two bans. The plaintiffs argued the mass gathering ban unfairly singles out religious gatherings.
“To the contrary, the plain text of the challenged order categorically bans all ‘mass gatherings’ as a means of preventing the spread of a life-threatening virus,” Bertelsman wrote in the ruling.
The three Kenton County plaintiffs said they attended an Easter service at a church near Louisville but wore masks inside the church. They received orders from the state to quarantine themselves for 14 days after attending the service. They sued two days later, also challenging the travel ban.
Beshear’s ban on travel “does not pass constitutional muster,” Bertelsman said.
For example, it would prohibit a Kentuckian from visiting a relative in Ohio.
Beshear said Monday he was aware of the ruling and was willing to amend the travel restrictions. Bertelsman wrote in a footnote that “minor amendments to the regulations might alleviate the problems.”
“If the judge believes that type of ban would work, we’re going to consider changing it to conform,” Beshear said Monday.
During his daily briefing, Beshear’s administration outlined a plan to combat a coronavirus outbreak at a western Kentucky prison. The plan calls for separating prisoners at the Green River Correctional Complex into particular housing units, based on their health condition.
Prison staff and inmates were tested for the virus, and results are expected to reveal more than 100 positive cases at Green River, the governor said.
“It’s a challenge and it’s a concern,” Beshear said. “And it’s something that we are all concerned about and we’re going to be working very actively to address.”
Prisons have been hot spots for spread of the virus around the country.
J. Michael Brown, secretary of Beshear’s executive Cabinet, said inmates will be divided into housing units based on their health status.
Inmates who tested positive will be housed in one unit to isolate them from the rest of the prison population, Brown said. Another separate unit will house inmates who tested negative but were exposed to someone who tested positive for the virus, he said. Those who tested negative and had no direct exposure to those with the virus will be housed together, he said. Another unit will house those who are medically vulnerable, and thus at a greater risk of getting infected, he said.
“This can be somewhat of a model, we think, for other places, where we can apply all these safeguards, separate these populations and try to protect all of the people down there,” Brown said.
For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up within weeks. For some, especially older adults and those with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, even death.
Also Monday, Beshear added more businesses to the categories allowed to reopen May 11 through Phase I of his Healthy At Work plan, which now includes manufacturing, distribution and supply chain businesses, construction, vehicle or vessel dealerships, office-based businesses (at 50 percent pre-pandemic capacity), horse racing (no fans), pet care, grooming and boarding and photography.
He also updated the minimum requirements that must be met by all businesses that are already open or planning to reopen:
- Continue telework where possible.
- Phased return to work.
- Enforce social distancing.
- Limit face-to-face interaction.
- Have universal masks and other necessary personal protective equipment.
- Adequate hand sanitizer and encouraging hand washing
- Restrict common areas.
- Conduct daily temperature/health checks.
- Create a testing plan. Continue telework where possible.
- Proper sanitation.
- Designate a “Healthy at Work Officer.”
- Educate and train employees on Healthy at Work protocols.
- Ensure staff participates in contact tracing if employee tests positive.
- Industry-specific requirements are posted on kycovid19.ky.gov.
Beshear was also asked how businesses set to open May 11 will be able to meet the contact tracing guideline given his May 8 deadline for his request for proposal to hire about 600 workers to help with contact tracing.
“Contact tracing is also done by our local health departments, and they have an ability to do a certain amount until we level up past that,” he said.
Beshear’s Healthy At Work plan consists of three categories, including health care, business and government, which will be rolled out in different phases. The first phase of health care-related services reopened April 27, and Phase II, set to begin Wednesday, includes various outpatient, radiology and diagnostic procedures.
Beshear also announced a new partnership with the Kentucky Chamber of Commerce and the Kentucky Distillers’ Association resulting in 200,000 three-ply masks and more than 150,000 donated gallons of sanitizer for businesses to purchase.
Masks may be bought for $1 each at kychamber.com/maskorderform and sanitizer may be purchased at kyhandsanitizer.com.
