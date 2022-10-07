A Bowling Green man is set to face trial later this month in connection with the 2020 shooting death of his girlfriend's son.
Harold Bell, 54, is due to appear in court Tuesday for a pretrial conference in a case in which he is charged with murder, first-degree assault and first-degree wanton endangerment.
Bell is accused of fatally shooting Desmon Cunningham, 32, on April 25, 2020, outside the Woodford Street home of Cunningham's mother.
The case is scheduled for a jury trial beginning Oct. 18.
Bell emerged as a suspect in the shooting during an investigation by the Bowling Green Police Department, and he was located in Illinois and taken into custody several hours after Cunningham's body was found.
Two BGPD detectives interviewed Bell in Illinois, but the recorded interview has been ruled inadmissible following a ruling that Bell clearly invoked his right to an attorney.
The interview had been a point of contention in court proceedings, with Bell's attorney, Ken Garrett, arguing in a motion to suppress the interview that Bell made a clear statement at the beginning of the interview that he wanted to speak with an attorney.
In video footage of the interview, BGPD detectives advise Bell of his rights and when they inform him of his right to a lawyer, Bell says "I do want my attorney," going on to name Jason Hays as the attorney he wants to contact.
Bell then goes on to say "But I can talk to you, I ain't done nothing," and the detectives attempt to clarify if he wants a lawyer, and Bell mentions again that he wants to talk to his attorney.
Police advise Bell of his rights a second time, and Bell is seen in the video agreeing to speak to police, providing his account of the events surrounding the shooting.
Garrett argued that the interview should have stopped after Bell mentioned he wanted to speak to an attorney.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron argued in court filings that Bell's mentioning of a lawyer before saying he could talk to detectives did not amount to Bell legally invoking his right to an attorney.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise ruled in favor of Garrett in a decision issued Sept. 19.
"The defendant not only responded in the affirmative multiple times that he wanted his counsel, but he also gave detectives the name of his intended attorney and his desire to speak with him about the case," Grise said in the ruling. "Because the defendant clearly and unequivocally requested the presence of his counsel in a custodial interrogation, the questioning should have immediately stopped."
According to court records, witnesses told police that Bell and Cunningham had been in multiple verbal and physical arguments over the course of the night just before the shooting.
One witness, Travious Russell, reportedly tried to separate the two and ended up being struck in the arm by a gunshot, records show.