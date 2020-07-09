GLASGOW – D.T. Froedge remains a member of the Glasgow Electric Plant Board, but actions he and others took during a special meeting of the GEPB on May 5 are invalid, according to a ruling issued last week by Barren Circuit Court Judge John Alexander.
Froedge has attempted to resign from the GEPB twice but now desires to remain a member of the board.
He verbally resigned from his GEPB position in May 2019, which the GEPB voted to accept during one of its meetings. He also tendered his resignation in writing to Glasgow Mayor Harold Armstrong that month.
The mayor refused to accept his resignation and asked him to remain a GEPB member. Froedge agreed and asked the mayor to withdraw his resignation, which the mayor did, according to news reports.
“Under Kentucky law, ‘the resignation of a public officer does not become effective until accepted by the proper authority … ,’ ” Alexander wrote in his ruling.
State law mandates all resignations of office be tendered in writing to the officer required to fill the vacancy. In this situation, that person is Armstrong, who didn’t accept Froedge’s resignation. As a result, Alexander said, “... the attempt at resignation was not effective.”
Froedge said he is pleased with the judge’s ruling.
“I think everybody ... agreed that I had not been taken off the board and that I was still a board member. He confirmed that,” he said.
Tag Taylor, GEPB chairman, said he thought Alexander’s ruling was fair.
“We want to make sure that every member who is a valid member is able of casting their vote legally. That’s the entire reason we sought an opinion from a court of confident jurisdiction,” Taylor said.
There was also a question of whether Froedge essentially gave up his position by not attending GEPB meetings.
The judged ruled any action Froedge or any other GEPB member may have committed amounting to neglect of duty could be subject to removal “... upon a vote of the majority of the members of the governing body of the municipality. The Glasgow City Council would be the entity with the authority to remove Froedge, or any other member of the GEPB,” Alexander wrote.
On May 4, Froedge, along with GEPB members Marlin Witcher and Glenn Pritchard, called a special meeting of the GEPB for May 5. Some of the items on the May 5 meeting agenda for discussion were the election of GEPB officers, the termination of William Ray as superintendent of GEPB and the nullification of the 20-year contract with the Tennessee Valley Authority.
Taylor canceled the May 5 meeting May 4 and sent a notice to media outlets May 5 retracting the special meeting notice.
By doing so, Froedge said Taylor’s interference “... constituted a failure to notify the public.”
Compliance with special-meeting requirements of both The Little TVA Act and the Kentucky Open Meetings Act is required for a special meeting of the GEPB to be valid.
Alexander ruled compliance with the provisions set forth by both state laws wasn’t met.
“The Little TVA Act provides that two members of a board can call a special meeting, and that notice of such meeting shall be sent to all members by the chairperson or the secretary/treasurer. Neither of these prerequisites to a valid meeting was met. Froedge called the meeting,” Alexander ruled.
When a special meeting is called, notice is to be given to every member of the public agency, as well as each media organization which has filed a written request at least 24 hours in advance.
“... Sufficient notice was not given at least 24 hours in advance of the meeting time. He did not send it to the media; instead, it was apparently sent to the GEPB members as a group,” Alexander wrote.
There are exceptions, especially in an emergency.
In Senate Bill 150, the Kentucky General Assembly recognized the COVID-19 pandemic demanded accommodations in certain aspects of the Kentucky Open Meetings Act, such as a public agency conducting a meeting by video conference.
A public agency must provide information on how the public or the media can access the meeting if it intends to meet via video conference. Froedge’s email contained no specific information; however, it did refer to an alternative location, the GEPB board room, but the meeting did not take place there. Instead, it took place in the utility company’s drive-through due to GEPB’s offices being closed for the day.
As a result, there was failure to comply with the Kentucky Open Meetings Act, Alexander ruled.
The GEPB had always assumed the May 5 meeting was invalid, Taylor said.
“It’s good to know that the judge agrees with us when it came to the actual meeting itself; that it wasn’t done legally,” he said.
The Glasgow City Council met in closed session June 26 to discuss an issue that might lead to the appointment, discipline or dismissal of an individual member of a city board.
City council member “Patrick Gaunce had called it and he had six others to sign with him under fraudulent information so we wasted all of our time just to humor him, and then he gave it out to the news media what we were going to be doing. Just another … violation of ethics and his code of trust,” Armstrong said. “He brought up a couple of charges that were just incorrect. Just like stuff that is on his Facebook. It’s just stuff to make it look like he could do something that needs to be done.”
The city council took no action in closed session and will likely not revisit the issue, the mayor said.
Gaunce said he asked for the meeting because he said he felt Witcher and Pritchard had been negligent in their duties as GEPB members.
Taylor said he agrees with Gaunce.
“Marlin (Witcher) had missed three in a row and Glenn had missed two in a row, so we had two meetings where we were unable to have a quorum,” Taylor said. “Why the council didn’t take action is beyond me. I really can’t figure that out. If you want my opinion, certain members of the council who chose not to take any action on this I think they have shucked their responsibility to the citizens of this community.”
