A circuit judge’s ruling may rein in the politically charged controversy over horses at Barren River Lake State Resort Park.
Judge John T. Alexander, ruling in Barren Circuit Court last Friday, dismissed the complaint filed by Greg and Brittany Turner of the BG Stables business against Barren County Judge-Executive Micheal Hale, his wife Shani Hale and various other county and city of Glasgow officials.
At issue was the Turners’ claim in their lawsuit that they were due compensatory and punitive damages from those officials for what they alleged was an unlawful seizure in 2019 from the state park of nine horses owned by the Turners.
Judge Alexander, ruling on multiple motions to dismiss, cited three different reasons for siding with the government officials and dismissing the Turners’ complaint.
Greg Turner’s February 2021 guilty plea to nine counts of cruelty to animals in the second degree was at the heart of Alexander’s ruling.
In his written order, Alexander said: “The judgment of guilt in district court is final, is no longer appealable, and has not been set aside. Those undisputed facts alone require dismissal of the malicious prosecution claim in its entirety against all defendants.”
Alexander also pointed out that the Claims Against Local Governments Act precludes punitive damages against a municipality or a county.
Finally, the judge ruled that the Turners’ lawsuit simply came too late, exceeding the one-year statute of limitations on claims of malicious prosecution.
Based on those facts, Alexander said in his order that “each motion to dismiss is granted, and the complaint is dismissed with prejudice.”
The dismissal would seem to put to rest a dispute that started with that 2019 seizure of horses and grew into a political issue that was played out at Barren Fiscal Court meetings and in the Barren County community.
It started when animal control officers responded to complaints of abandoned horses at the park.
Veterinarian Steve Webb of Glasgow evaluated the horses and found them to be underweight. One of the horses was in such poor condition that it was euthanized, according to a report by Glasgow’s WCLU radio station.
Nine horses were then removed from the park and kept on a farm owned by Steve Bulle, who is also a defendant in the lawsuit.
The horses were eventually returned to the state park, where they have been used on occasion in therapy sessions with special-needs children.
Hale, a Democrat who is running against Republican Jamie Bewley Byrd in the November general election, has said the horses were an attraction at the park and have boosted tourism.
Some magistrates and county residents, though, have called for getting rid of the horses because of liability and expense concerns.
Although Judge Alexander dismissed the complaint, the attorney representing the Turners said the horse saga may not be over.
“We still don’t have the problem solved,” said Gary Logsdon of Brownsville. “The county is paying to keep those horses. It’s just a real mess. It never should’ve happened.”
Logsdon said he is weighing his options for continuing the case, perhaps taking it to the Court of Appeals or to federal court.
“It amounts to stealing,” Logsdon said. “The judge (Alexander) said it’s OK to take other people’s property.”
Despite his client’s guilty plea and forfeiture of the horses, Logsdon said the resolution he would like to see is for the county to “give him (Turner) back the horses and vacate the guilty plea.”