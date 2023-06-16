A grand jury will consider evidence in the case of a Bowling Green man accused of shooting another man in the leg following a road rage incident.
Warren District Court Judge Kim Geoghegan issued a ruling Wednesday finding probable cause exists to conclude that Chase Matthew Welborn used unlawful force during the May 8 incident outside his home on Moorman Lane.
Welborn is accused of shooting Max Wyatt during an argument that reportedly stemmed from Wyatt's wife, Kaila Wyatt, driving too closely behind Welborn's fiancee, Mallory Gaddis, as she returned home from work.
Welborn was arrested by the Warren County Sheriff's Office on charges of first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree criminal mischief and possession of marijuana.
A month after a preliminary hearing, Geoghegan ruled that prosecutors had presented enough evidence to support a probable cause finding.
Testimony from the preliminary hearing indicated that Welborn fired multiple shots as he arrived at the scene of the confrontation involving the Wyatts and Gaddis, and that Gaddis was sitting in her locked car and under no imminent threat of harm when Max Wyatt was shot.
"Looking to all of the circumstances of this case, there appears to be sufficient evidence to support probable cause that (Welborn's) use of force was unlawful," Geoghegan said in her six-page ruling.
According to prior testimony, the shooting was sparked by an incident involving Gaddis and Kaila Wyatt in which Gaddis said she noticed Wyatt was driving too closely behind her as she was returning home from work.
Gaddis testified last month that she brake-checked her car, and then both women exited their vehicles and got into a physical confrontation.
Gaddis then called Welborn to describe what happened, and he arrived at his home, firing multiple shots in the air and demanding multiple times for the Wyatts to leave their property.
In addition to Wyatt's non-life-threatening wound to his leg, bullets were found to have struck Max Wyatt's truck and one of the tires on Kaila Wyatt's car, court records show.
Gaddis testified last month that she was afraid to get out of her vehicle after it had been blocked into her driveway by both of the Wyatts' vehicles and continued to verbally threaten Gaddis.
Welborn's attorney, Alan Simpson, argued that Welborn was within his right to use force against someone else in order to protect his fiancee from imminent physical harm, saying in a motion to dismiss the case that, based on the Wyatts' "erratic" behavior, it was safe to assume that they could have had a dangerous weapon and that they constituted a serious threat to Gaddis.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Franklin Milam argued in a court filing last month that Welborn's use of force was "grossly unjustified" because Max Wyatt did not pose an imminent threat to seriously injure Gaddis.
"Although the victims trespassed, verbally harassed and during the prior road-rage incident rustling in a physical altercation between Mallory and Kayla, there was no credible, imminent threat of death or serious physical injury for Mallory when Chase elected to fire a round into Max's leg," Milam said in his written response to Simpson's motion to dismiss.
Geoghegan agreed, noting in her ruling that testimony from last month showed that Gaddis remained in her vehicle and Max Wyatt made no attempt to enter the vehicle or remove Gaddis from it.