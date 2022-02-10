A Bowling Green man recently released from jail after a second arrest that occurred as he was awaiting trial on a murder charge faces stricter bond conditions after a hearing Thursday.
Pedro Alfaro, 26, appeared in Warren Circuit Court for a bond hearing.
Alfaro is charged with murder in the death of Kevin Morris, 20, of Bowling Green, who was shot and killed Sept. 8, 2020, in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Apartments on Fields Drive.
While the case has been pending, Alfaro was arrested twice last year on bond violations – first in July for failing a drug test and then in December for failing to comply with, and then leaving, a court-ordered drug treatment program, court records said.
Following his latest arrest, Alfaro was released from jail Feb. 4 after a $10,000 cash bond was posted.
At Thursday’s hearing, attorneys suggested possible bond conditions for Alfaro as he awaits trial.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller said the treatment center that Alfaro left was willing to welcome him back and suggested a resumption of inpatient treatment.
“I don’t think that would be a bad idea given his track history on bail,” Miller said.
Alfaro’s attorney, Alan Simpson, said Alfaro has been looking for work since his latest release from jail and wants to a get a job at a local factory through a temp agency while living with his parents.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise allowed Alfaro to live with his parents, but mandated that he find employment, abide by a 7 p.m. curfew requiring him to remain at home every day from that time until 6 a.m. and to report regularly to pretrial services that will subject him to random drug tests.
“If I get a report from pretrial services that you are not doing something correctly or you have failed a drug test, I’m issuing another bench warrant,” Grise said. “You need to be worried about messing up all the time. ... All the previous bond conditions will be in effect, so you’re under a microscope and you’ve just got to be careful.”
The case remains on track for trial May 3.
“We’ve got a trial set for May, and I don’t know of anything getting in the way of that at this point,” Simpson said in court.
Alfaro is accused of shooting Morris after driving with him and a juvenile to the apartment complex.
Simpson has maintained Alfaro shot in self-defense after Morris and the juvenile allegedly tried to rob Alfaro. Miller contends Morris posed no threat to Alfaro when the shooting occurred.
– Follow courts reporter Justin Story on Twitter @jstorydailynews or visit bgdailynews.com.