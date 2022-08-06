Glasgow Police Department/Jeremy Marr video still

Jeremy Marr is seen in Glasgow Police Department body camera footage interacting with officers on April 14, 2020.

A federal judge overseeing a lawsuit in which three Glasgow Police Department officers are accused of using excessive force against a man who died in police custody has set a number of pretrial deadlines in the case.

