A federal judge overseeing a lawsuit in which three Glasgow Police Department officers are accused of using excessive force against a man who died in police custody has set a number of pretrial deadlines in the case.
The order from U.S. District Court Chief Judge Greg Stivers establishes deadlines on certain dates in 2023 for production of evidence, disclosure of expert witnesses and other matters.
The suit was brought against the GPD officers by the estate of Jeremy Marr, who died April 14, 2020, after police responded to an incident and found Marr acting erratically.
The officers named in the suit – Guy Turcotte, Hayden Phillips and Cameron Murrell – are accused of using excessive force in an attempt to subdue Marr during the incident, which came about after police responded to a report that he had unlawfully entered a residence on Cleveland Avenue.
According to court filings, police encountered Marr outside the residence, during which he remarked he had a knife he was willing to hand to officers.
Police directed Marr to leave the knife in his pocket, and as the officers later attempted to handcuff Marr, he was grabbed and taken down to the ground, with officers straddling him and restraining his arms over his head, the suit said.
Officers used a stun gun on the 35-year-old Marr eight to 10 times on his back, and an officer struck Marr’s lower back with his knee, according to the lawsuit.
Marr became unresponsive several minutes after the encounter began and was taken to T.J. Samson Community Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
In addition to using excessive force, the lawsuit seeks to hold the officers liable on counts of battery, negligence and cruel and unusual punishment against Marr.
Attorney David Broderick, representing Marr’s estate, has claimed that the officers’ response was unreasonable given the circumstances of the call, and that Marr posed no threat at the time police encountered him.
The city of Glasgow is also being sued based on allegations of negligent hiring, supervision and training of the officers.
Attorneys for the city and the GPD officers have denied allegations of wrongdoing.
Stivers’ order, which was filed Wednesday, directs both sides to complete all pretrial fact discovery by June 17, 2023, and all written requests to produce evidence shall be submitted by the opposing parties so that any evidence is turned over before the June 17 deadline.
The Marr estate’s legal team has until April 3 to disclose the identity of any expert witness it plans to call at trial, and must submit written reports from its experts by that date.
Attorneys for the city of Glasgow and the three GPD officers must disclose their expert witnesses no later than May 29.
All expert witnesses must be deposed by July 17.
Attorneys on both sides have until Aug. 14, 2023, to file dispositive motions asking Stivers to rule on any legal claims ahead of trial.
No trial date has been set in the matter.
A status conference is scheduled for July 24, 2023.
