With the expiration of emergency restrictions set by the Kentucky Supreme Court, judicial centers across the state will gradually begin reopening starting Monday.
The COVID-19 pandemic slowed the wheels of justice in the state, and to prevent well-trafficked judicial centers from becoming disease vectors, the state Supreme Court in March began issuing a series of emergency orders that postponed jury trials, curtailed public access to buildings holding court proceedings and caused local judges and attorneys to adapt their work routines by using videoconferencing to hold emergency hearings involving jailed defendants.
The most recent order from the state Supreme Court implements measures to enable the gradual resumption of court business.
Starting Monday, circuit and district court judges will hear criminal and civil matters again but must do so remotely.
In Warren County, that means people who find themselves with a court date who are not in jail will have their hearings conducted over the phone.
Warren County Attorney Amy Milliken said people who have gotten traffic citations or been charged with misdemeanors will have to contact the Warren Circuit Clerk's Office and provide a phone number where they can be reached.
The district judge presiding over their case will then contact them on their scheduled court date and their cases will be heard.
"If we have your phone number, we're going to call you and you don't have to be there in person," Milliken said. "The court is still wanting to limit in-person traffic as much as they can for public health reasons."
Certain traffic offenses, such as lacking proof of insurance or driving with expired tags, can still be resolved without a court date if the person obtains insurance or updated registration and contacts the county attorney with that information.
Milliken is also encouraging people to contact her office when they believe they can resolve a case without a court date.
"We're writing recommendations on case files so the judge has them readily available, so they don't have to wait on us later to review the file," Milliken said.
The county attorney's office also handles child support cases and is encouraging both parties involved in a child support case to participate in mediation hearings over the phone.
A person who has a court date with a district judge can arrive at the Warren County Justice Center to be heard in person if they want, but Milliken said they will have to follow certain regulations.
All people allowed to enter the justice center must wear a mask and observe a 6-foot social distancing policy.
Defendants in district court cases can provide their information to a court security officer, who will contact the judge presiding over their case. Milliken said defendants cannot be accompanied by people not involved in their case.
For felony cases in Warren Circuit Court, the circuit judges have been holding hearings involving incarcerated defendants over Skype, with attorneys participating remotely.
Typically, the judge and a deputy clerk have been the only people actually inside the courtroom for these hearings.
Warren Circuit Judge John Grise said that practice will continue, but starting Monday criminal dockets will also grow to hear cases of defendants who have been released on bond.
Attorneys in civil and criminal cases will have to make arrangements with their clients to have them appear remotely either through Skype or by telephone, Grise said.
Circuit judges will first take up the cases of incarcerated defendants, and the cases of the remaining defendants are sorted alphabetically by last name to be called over the course of the day.
This policy will take effect Monday in Grise's court and on June 16 in the court of Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson, according to a May 21 memo issued by the judges to all attorneys with cases in their courts.
"We're trying to expand the number of cases we have without exposing people to risk," Grise said.
Grand jury proceedings will also resume this week, with a new jury pool to be sworn in.
State Supreme Court orders continue to limit courtroom attendance to 33 percent of the room's capacity, meaning grand jurors will be selected from a smaller pool.
A grand jury requires 12 people, and Grise said the grand jury will be selected from a modified pool of 25 people eligible for jury service, 25 being the maximum number allowed in Wilson's courtroom, which will be where the grand jury will meet in order to comply with social distancing guidelines.
"We have marked off where you can sit so we can keep 6 feet of separation," Grise said. "Masks will be in use and people should bring a mask, we don't have masks for everybody that will come into the courthouse."
If a hearing requires, at the judge's discretion, in-person attendance from anyone involved, judges will continue to follow the order from the state Supreme Court limiting entry to the justice center to the parties in a case, their attorneys, witnesses or individuals seeking emergency protective and emergency custody orders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.