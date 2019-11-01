It's called Viet-Cajun, and it's a restaurant trend that has landed in Bowling Green.
The Juicy Seafood, a Tennessee-based chain of seafood restaurants offering boiled and fried dishes featuring crab, shrimp, lobster and crawfish, is nearly ready to open at 801 Campbell Lane in the former home of the gluten-free WheatLess eatery next door to Little Caesar's Pizza.
It will be the first Kentucky location for Juicy Seafood, whose owner said he has seven total restaurants so far and is looking to add more.
Andy Gao said he has Juicy Seafood stores in the Nashville area as well as in Chicago, New York, Ohio and Indiana. He said the growing Bowling Green market is a good spot for expansion.
"I see that as a good market for Juicy Seafood," Gao said. "Campbell Lane is a good location. There is a lot of traffic through there."
Workers have been renovating the 4,000-square-foot space, redecorating it with a nautical theme that reflects the menu items and the origins of the Viet-Cajun cuisine. Gao expects the restaurant to be open in two to three weeks.
An online menu indicates Juicy Seafood will offer various seafood dishes along with chicken tenders and chicken wings, and such side items as corn on the cob, Cajun fries, hushpuppies and sweet potato fries.
But the core of the menu will be the Viet-Cajun cuisine that has migrated north from its roots in the New Orleans and Houston areas, where Vietnamese immigrants have opened Cajun restaurants that feature dishes with Vietnamese flavors.
This will be the second recent addition to Bowling Green's seafood options. Legin's House of Seafood, which offers crab, crawfish and shrimp along with stir fry plates that include chicken and steak, opened last month in Fairview Plaza Shopping Center.
– More information about Juicy Seafood and its menu can be found at the juicyseafoodnashville.com website.
