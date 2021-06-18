The BG Freedom Walkers will host Bowling Green’s second annual Juneteenth Freedom Celebration at the SOKY Marketplace from 1 to 9 p.m. Saturday.
The event commemorates June 19, 1865, when the last enslaved African Americans were granted their freedom in Galveston, Texas.
The event, which is free to the public, will include activities, speakers and vendors, according to Karika Nelson, founder of BG Freedom Walkers.
“This is very important to a lot of people,” Nelson said. “It’s like an Independence Day for the Black community. The entire Bowling Green community has an opportunity to spread peace, love and kindness as they stand in solidarity with their neighbors,” she said.
Speakers at the event will include former state Rep. Charles Booker, D-Louisville; state Rep. Patti Minter, D-Bowling Green, Bowling Green City Commissioners Dana Beasley Brown and Carlos Bailey, Western Kentucky University associate professor Lacretia Dye; Tyreon Clark; poet Yvonne Bryant-Williams; and Bettie Turner and Annie Beason of the George Washington Carver Center.
Nelson said there will be 33 vendors at the celebration, including five food vendors, eight nonprofit organizations and seven African American churches. Nelson recommends practicing social distancing when interacting with vendors, but social distancing and mask wearing are not required.
Juneteenth celebration participants will have several entertainment options. Bouncy houses, cornhole boards, trivia games, a dunking booth, card games and raffle giveaways will be available.
“It will feel like a family reunion,” Nelson said.
The BG Freedom Walkers will put on two other events this summer.
The second annual Back to School Block Party will be from noon to 6 p.m. July 24 at Parker-Bennett Community Center in Bowling Green.
The marketplace will be the site of the second annual 8th of August Freedom Celebration, which will be from 1 to 9 p.m.