Dozens of surveillance video clips were played Wednesday morning in the trial of Antonio Wilson by the prosecution in an effort to bolster its case tying Wilson to the death of his girlfriend's father, Smajo Miropija.
Wilson, 42, of Smiths Grove, is on trial in Warren Circuit Court on charges of murder by complicity, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse in connection with the death of Miropija, 49, of Bowling Green.
Miropija's body was found Feb. 8, 2019, at his workplace, Mega Transport, badly burned and with an extension cord wrapped around his neck.
An autopsy determined he died by asphyxiation caused by ligature strangulation.
The video clips, pulled from multiple businesses near Mega Transport on Porter Pike, were introduced into evidence Wednesday through Bowling Green Police Department Detective Eric Stroud, the lead investigator on the homicide.
"From all these videos, we tried to work out a timeline from when we believe the incident started to when it ended, and we tried to fill in as many gaps as we could," Stroud said.
The prosecution's theory is that Wilson engaged Jeffrey Smith in a murder-for-hire, offering Smith money to kill Miropija.
Smith, who is awaiting trial for murder and other counts, testified against Wilson on Friday.
Jurors were urged to pay attention to the movements of a red pickup truck and a black car in the video clips.
Stroud acknowledged that the quality of the footage was such that he was unable to ascertain a license plate number or make and model of the black car.
Police believe a red Ford F-150 registered to Mega Transport and on display for sale outside Ace Hardware on Louisville Road was used by Smith in the slaying.
Footage from Rush Trucking, a business neighboring Mega Transport, showed the red truck arrive at Mega Transport at 10:18 a.m., Feb. 8, 2019, and remain parked there until 10:51 a.m.
Smith testified last week that he and Miropija engaged in a lengthy fight at the business in the morning and that he was reluctant to go through with the killing before realizing that Miropija might see him driving the truck belonging to the business and become suspicious.
While the truck was parked at the business, surveillance cameras from neighboring properties, such as Rush Trucking, Larry Harper Auto Sales, Bowling Green Fire Department Training Center and Kentucky Rural Water, capture a black car traveling along Porter Pike in either direction.
The black car has tinted windows and chrome trim, and police believe those details are consistent with a black Toyota Camry registered to Wilson's mother.
Stroud testified that city police reviewing surveillance footage focused initially on the red truck, but the black car also documented on the video would soon become a vehicle of interest.
Police were able to obtain video footage from Ephraim White Park and from Bank of Edmonson County on Louisville Road that shows a black car traveling on Mount Olivet Road in the morning hours just before the red truck arrived at Mega Transport.
Stroud testified that this particular footage was significant because it places a black car near Smith's home on Girkin Road.
After leaving Mega Transport, the red truck returns to where it had been parked in front of Ace Hardware, and remains there for 14 minutes until a black car pulls up near it at 11:11 a.m., Feb. 8, 2019.
The black car then pulls off, leaving the truck behind, and is later seen on video traveling on Porter Pike before it returns to the truck at 11:32 a.m.
From there, the black car leaves, followed by the red truck.
The cameras at Rush Trucking capture the red truck pulling up to the front of Mega Transport at 11:38 a.m. and a garage bay door at the business coming down moments later.
The truck is then captured leaving Mega Transport at 11:41 a.m., and footage from four minutes later shows smoke coming from the top of the bay door.
The truck and black car are seen again in video footage from in front of Ace Hardware at 11:46 a.m., and the black car pulls away a minute later while the truck remains parked.
Police were able to lift a fingerprint belonging to Wilson from an exterior door handle on the red Ford F-150.
Footage from Ephraim White Park and Bank of Edmonson County show a black car traveling on Mount Olivet Road in the direction of Girkin Road just before noon, and then turning back onto Louisville Road a few minutes after noon on Feb. 8, 2019.
Jurors were also shown footage from Rush Trucking that showed a van driven by Esnaf Ajanovic arrive at Mega Transport at 11:47 a.m.
Ajanovic testified earlier at trial that he had come to the business to have Miropija's daughter translate some paperwork but got no response from anyone at the business.
Miropija's brother, Arif Miropija, is shown arriving at Mega Transport at 1:06 p.m. in his car. Arif Miropija previously testified that he found his brother's body and rushed to a neighboring business to get help.
Jurors broke for lunch Wednesday before Stroud could be cross-examined by Wilson's defense team of attorneys Rob Eggert and Ted Shouse.
In addition to the video footage, Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron introduced other evidence to jurors Wednesday, including flight records that showed Wilson booked a flight to the Philippines on Feb. 10, 2019.
Other law enforcement witnesses had testified about their efforts to have Wilson come to BGPD headquarters for questioning about the homicide.
Police also obtained phone records from two numbers believed to be associated with Wilson.
One of the numbers was from a prepaid cellphone that Smith and two other witnesses had testified was a number belonging to Wilson.