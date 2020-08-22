The jury in the trial of a man accused of attempted murder was asked to return Tuesday after the defendant reported being in ill health.
Edward Bowden, 53, of Bowling Green, is charged with two counts of attempted murder based on allegations that he fired a gun on two separate occasions while arguing with his son, Keith Williams, on Dec. 12, 2016, at Bowden’s home on Plano Richpond Road.
Jurors were sent home Thursday, the trial’s second day, when Bowden first made court officials aware that he was feeling unwell.
Bowden had complained of a sore throat, cough and chills a day after feeling feverish.
Warren Circuit Judge Steve Wilson considered declaring a mistrial Friday if Bowden’s health did not improve.
The trial is being conducted as the state court system eases away from restrictions that were imposed by the Kentucky Supreme Court in March as the COVID-19 pandemic began to rage.
State judicial centers were closed to public access for several months and video conferencing technology has been used for court hearings in lieu of in-person court appearances.
On July 27, the state Supreme Court allowed local judicial circuits to resume holding criminal jury trials beginning this month but mandated that jurors remain socially distanced from one another and wear facial coverings.
Attorneys, courtroom personnel and other involved parties are also required to wear masks and follow social distancing guidelines, though witnesses have been allowed to remove their masks while they give testimony.
Trials for defendants in custody have taken priority, and civil trials have not been allowed to resume.
At Bowden’s trial, Wilson has been seated behind a plexiglass shield and bench conferences have been held in the judge’s chambers instead of the courtroom, another provision of the Supreme Court’s order to maintain social distancing during a jury trial.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Kori Beck Bumgarner is presenting the prosecution’s case, having called Williams, Bowden’s wife, Doris Bowden, and a neighbor, James Helms, as witnesses so far.
Jurors have heard testimony that Edward Bowden and Williams had gotten into an argument over Williams’ dog, with Bowden telling his son he had to move out of the house in the new year.
Williams acknowledged that he made the first physical contact, striking Bowden with a number of punches. The two struggled with a handgun, which discharged and struck a piece of furniture.
Williams said he wrested the handgun away and took it outside, throwing it down before leaving in his truck.
As he left, Edward Bowden reportedly fired a rifle at the truck bed, striking the outside. Doris Bowden testified that she saw her husband aim the rifle at the truck bed.
Williams was not struck by either round, and he said he was later arrested on a count of fourth-degree assault, to which he pleaded guilty.
