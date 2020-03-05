Two brothers who were seriously injured three years ago while cleaning up wreckage on Interstate 65 by a truck driver who drove through the crash site have been awarded more than $7 million by a Warren County jury.
Charles and Jeff Basham were clearing debris around the 40-mile marker in the early morning hours of Sept. 26, 2017, from a crash site where a tractor-trailer had hit a guardrail and caught fire. Charles Basham was operating a Bobcat, scooping debris off the shoulder of the road and putting it in a dumpster measuring 30 cubic yards. His brother, Jeff, was on the other side of the guardrail, off the road, collecting debris in a backhoe and putting it on the shoulder for his brother.
A portion of I-65 was closed and a Kentucky State Police cruiser, with its emergency lights and spotlight illuminated, was parked in the far right lane. A wrecker belonging to the Bashams was situated ahead of the cruiser with its lights activated and partially blocking the middle lane.
A tractor-trailer driven by Timur Chakhalov and traveling in the middle lane struck the wrecker, causing him to veer right and hit the Bobcat operated by Charles Basham.
The impact sent Charles' machine through the guardrail into the back of the backhoe that Jeff occupied.
Chakhalov, along with Road One Transport, which employed the driver, and AMEX Group of Illinois and AMEX Group of Washington, which had been involved in transferring the motor carrier numbers and the truck Chakhalov drove that night, were sued for reckless negligence.
The defendants were held liable by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise and a jury trial was held last month to determine how much the Bashams were entitled to in damages.
None of the defendants showed up for the trial last month in Warren Circuit Court, and court records indicate that attorneys representing them withdrew from the case last year.
Attorney Kyle Roby, who represented the Bashams, said Charles Basham lost his business as a result of the crash and has undergone surgeries on his arm, back and neck that have limited him to lifting no more than 25 pounds.
"These guys are hard workers, they're the guys you'll see on the side of the road in the rain hooking up the car that broke down," Roby said. "For Charles not to go back to work, that's something that hasn't happened in his life."
Jurors heard testimony from the Bashams as well as their doctors and saw video of some of the medical procedures Charles Basham underwent.
KSP Trooper Jason Adkison, who was at the scene investigating the initial crash, testified about witnessing Chakhalov's truck fail to brake or otherwise attempt to avoid the crash site as it approached.
Adkison testified that he clocked Chakhalov's truck traveling at 75 mph as it approached the crash site, and estimated it was traveling at 60-70 mph when it struck the Bashams' wrecker.
"The state trooper who did the accident report was sitting there watching the whole thing happen and he almost got hit himself," Roby said of Adkison. "In his words, he was scared himself. After the initial impact with the wrecker, he was expecting to go up there and see multiple fatalities."
Joey Stidham, a former state trooper who now works as a private accident reconstructionist, gave testimony about how the crash was preventable and how Road One failed to hire Chakhalov in accordance with federal rules and regulations covering motor carriers and the company's failure to train and supervise him.
The jury awarded the Bashams more than $5.1 million in compensatory damages for past and future medical bills, lost wages, destruction of earning capacity and pain and suffering.
The Bashams were awarded and additional $2 million in punitive damages.
Roby said that the crash demonstrates what can happen when safety rules and regulations designed to protect everyone are not followed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.