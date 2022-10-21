A Bowling Green man charged in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend's son was convicted Thursday of multiple offenses.
Harold Montez Bell, 54, was found guilty by a Warren Circuit Court jury on charges of second-degree manslaughter, second-degree assault and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The verdict ended a three-day trial for Bell, who was accused of causing the death of Desmon Cunningham, 32, of Bowling Green, on the night of April 24, 2020.
Bell was arrested the following day in Illinois and indicted later on charges of murder, first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
The jury of nine women and three men deliberated for about 3 1/2 hours Thursday before returning a guilty verdict on lesser offenses of second-degree manslaughter and second-degree assault.
Bell was found not guilty of the wanton endangerment charge.
After the jury's verdict, Bell agreed to plead guilty to an additional charge of first-degree persistent felony offender, enhancing the penalties he could receive on the other counts for which he was convicted.
The plea agreement recommends a 15-year sentence.
The homicide occurred outside the Woodford Street home of Cunningham's mother, Rachel Cunningham, where a cookout had been happening during the day.
According to courtroom testimony, Cunningham and Bell had been involved in multiple arguments with one another over the course of the day after Bell turned down Cunningham's request to borrow his car.
Witnesses said there were two brief physical confrontations in the home and that a third fight ensued outside as Bell was gathering his clothes to leave the home.
During that fight, Bell, knocked to the ground, took out a .22 caliber handgun.
One shot fired, with the bullet passing through Travious Russell's left wrist and striking Cunningham, perforating both his lungs and aorta.
Cunningham was found dead in the yard outside his mother's home the following morning.
"But for Harold Bell bringing his gun into a volatile situation, this would have been a stupid, drunk family argument," Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said during closing arguments Thursday. "This is something that shouldn't have happened. A cookout on a nice day in April ... turned into a permanent and irreparable tragedy."
There was some dispute at trial as to how Bell came to have the gun on the night of the event.
Cohron's theory of the case relied on Bell's statement during an interview with Bowling Green Police Department detectives soon after his arrest that the weapon was an "old ... .22" that he had kept in the house for years.
At trial, Bell testified that he had picked up the gun after it had fallen to the floor as three people held Cunningham back from him during the second physical confrontation.
Bell claimed to have kept it in his back pocket in order to remove the weapon from the situation and then to have taken it out in order to scare off Cunningham during the third fight.
Questioned on the trial's second day by his attorney, Ken Garrett, Bell said that Russell rushed over to separate Cunningham from Bell during the fight outside the home and bumped into the gun as Bell held it, causing it to discharge.
Bell maintained that the shooting was accidental, and Garrett asserted during his closing argument that the gun actually belonged to Russell, reminding jurors of Russell's testimony during trial that he went back to the home the morning after the shooting to try to find the gun.
"Harold at any time he had the gun could have just walked right up to Desmon and shot him, but he didn't because he didn't intend to cause him harm," Garrett said. "When Travious is in the mix, that's the only time it discharged and the only reason why it discharged."
Garrett argued that the evidence in the case showed that Cunningham was the aggressor in the situation with Bell, telling jurors that Bell held onto the gun because of he was fearful of what Cunningham might do, citing Cunningham's arrest months earlier on suspicion of firing a gun into his sister's house.
During his closing argument, Garrett conceded that the evidence could support a conviction on a lesser charge of reckless homicide, but maintained that the death was not a murder.
"Travious said that he was trying to pull Desmon off Harold because Harold wasn't fighting back," Garrett said. "Travious said Desmon was amped up, aggressive and hostile toward Harold."
Garrett argued that Bell's belief that Cunningham posed a threat to him entitled him in the moment to possess the handgun, and Bell therefore should not be convicted of the handgun charge.
Cohron, however, argued that Bell introduced the gun into the situation and should be held responsible for the consequences of that act.
"I appreciate the semantics and wordplay about the bump, but guns don't go off by being bumped, especially revolvers," Cohron said during his closing argument.
Bell will return to court Nov. 29 for final sentencing.