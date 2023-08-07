A Bowling Green woman was found guilty Friday afternoon in a criminal case in which she was accused of causing the death of another woman by a slap.
Michelle Lea Gidcumb, 51, was convicted by a Warren Circuit Court jury of reckless homicide in the death of Louise McDowell, 75, of Bowling Green.
Gidcumb slapped McDowell, who used a motorized lift chair and a cane for mobility, during an argument on Dec. 1, 2020, at their home on Blue Level Providence Road.
Four days later, McDowell became unresponsive and was taken to The Medical Center and later to Tristar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where she died on Dec. 6, 2020.
An autopsy found a hemorrhage on the left side of her brain and bleeding on her brain stem that was determined to have been caused by blunt force trauma.
The Warren County Sheriff’s Office arrested Gidcumb on the night of the incident and charged her with a misdemeanor count of fourth-degree assault.
After McDowell’s death, a grand jury indicted Gidcumb in 2021 on the more serious charge of second-degree manslaughter.
A jury was seated Wednesday in the case, in which the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office called seven witnesses to testify.
Gidcumb did not testify and her defense team did not call any witnesses.
The jury of eight men and four women had the option to acquit Gidcumb or convict her of either second-degree manslaughter, reckless homicide or fourth-degree assault.
During their deliberations, the jury asked to hear the 911 calls made by Gidcumb and McDowell in the immediate aftermath of the incident, and to also review testimony from a neighbor, Bobbie Turner.
On the witness stand, Turner testified that Gidcumb visited her home on the night of Dec. 1, 2020, and drank heavily before being driven back to her own house.
Turner said that Gidcumb returned to her home the next day after being released from jail and said she could have killed McDowell.
After deliberating for about three hours, the jury returned its verdict.
In finding Gidcumb guilty of reckless homicide, the jury determined that she failed to perceive the risk that her conduct could result in McDowell’s death and that she should have known that her conduct made McDowell’s death substantially more probable.
During the penalty phase, the jury recommended a three-year prison sentence for Gidcumb.
Reckless homicide is a Class D felony punishable by 1-5 years in prison.
McDowell’s son, Mike Johnson, spoke in court about how the loss of her mother has affected her surviving relatives.
“It’s been a real chaos of emotions, mentally, for 2 1/2 years waiting for this day,” said Johnson, who dated Gidcumb at the time and lived with her, McDowell and Gidcumb’s two sons. “There’s so much that’s been different since the passing of my mom ... she was always there when anybody needed her. The family is devastated.”
During the trial, Johnson testified that he was not at home on the night of the incident due to traveling as part of his job as a truck driver.
Johnson returned home soon afterward, testifying that he saw redness on the left side of McDowell’s face, but McDowell declined to see a doctor about it, preferring to wait for an appointment that had previously been scheduled.
Johnson said that McDowell’s death was unexpected and he did not realize how serious the situation was before his mother’s condition worsened.
Gidcumb’s defense team, led by attorney Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, argued that she could not have known that slapping McDowell could have lethal consequences, telling jurors that the original charge of fourth-degree assault was more appropriate given what was known about the incident.
After Gidcumb was convicted, McDavitt asked jurors to give her the lowest penalty and put on her stepmother, Sandra Sisk, as a witness to testify about how Gidcumb has felt since McDowell’s death.
“She’s been staying with use for the last seven months and we’ve been trying to help her heal from the trauma that she’s felt after this happened,” Sisk said, saying that Gidcumb developed cardiac problems that required the installation of a pacemaker. “She took care of (McDowell) like a mother ... the Michelle that I know is very caring.”
Gidcumb was taken into custody after the trial and will be formally sentenced Sept. 26 by Warren Circuit Judge J.B. Hines.