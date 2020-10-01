Vincent Bernard Ficklin was convicted Thursday afternoon on counts of murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the shooting death of Timothy Massey.
A 12-person jury sitting in Warren Circuit Court deliberated for nearly four hours at the end of the six-day trial before returning guilty verdicts on both counts.
Massey, 41, of Bowling Green, was found by the Bowling Green Police Department on Feb. 12, 2017, in a house at 127 W. 15th Ave., dead from a gunshot wound to the head. Investigation determined that he had been shot two days earlier.
Ficklin, 48, of Franklin, was accused of killing Massey and then leaving in Massey's Ford Expedition, which was recovered abandoned in Tennessee along Interstate 65 near the Alabama state line.
Ficklin was arrested in Mississippi on Feb. 19, 2017, on a warrant charging him with attempted murder and other counts in connection with a shooting that occurred Feb. 9, 2017, in Simpson County.
Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron said during his closing argument to jurors that shell casings recovered from the incidents in Franklin and Bowling Green tied Ficklin to both crimes.
A Kentucky State Police firearms analyst testified that his examination of the shell casings showed them to have been fired from the same unknown weapon.
A cellphone belonging to Ficklin, surveillance footage from a number of Bowling Green businesses and a GPS monitor on Massey's vehicle were used by police to track Ficklin's movements in the hours before and after the shooting that took place in what Cohron described as a "trap house" in which drugs were sold and used.
"Vincent Ficklin had a complete disregard for human life," Cohron said. "He shoots into an occupied vehicle in Franklin, meets with his drug-dealing friends to go to Bowling Green, kills Timothy Massey and takes his vehicle."
Through examining Ficklin's cellphone activity, police determined that Ficklin left the West 15th Avenue house in the early morning hours of Feb. 10, 2017, and traveled north on Interstate 65 before turning around at Horse Cave and driving into Tennessee, where Ficklin contacted his girlfriend and asked her to drive up from her home in Alabama to pick him up.
Cohron said Ficklin's travels from Bowling Green demonstrated that he was "panicked" and trying to avoid detection by law enforcement.
Ficklin's court-appointed attorney, Jason McGee of the Department of Public Advocacy, attempted to shift blame away from Ficklin during his closing argument to jurors.
McGee urged the jury to consider the testimony of Donnie Flippin, who was in the house on West 15th Avenue on the night of the shooting and was arrested the following day in Simpson County during a drug bust.
Flippin did not notify police of the shooting, and surveillance footage from various businesses shows him walking to the Home Towne Suites on Mel Browning Road after leaving the West 15th Avenue house.
Two witnesses who traveled to the house later on the morning of Feb. 10, 2017, testified to seeing a man who looked like Flippin rush out of the house to meet them.
Police interviewed Flippin five times after he was arrested, and found him to have made a number of false statements about his whereabouts and about other details.
"He didn't acknowledge even being there," McGee said. "Then when he felt the noose tighten, that's when he changed his story and blamed Vincent."
McGee noted that DNA analysts with the Kentucky State Police and a private lab in Pennsylvania failed to find Ficklin's DNA on clothing that Massey wore when he was shot, and suggested that Flippin or one of his criminal associates had motive to kill Massey, reminding jurors of testimony from witnesses suggesting that Massey was a police informant.
Flippin testified that he heard the gunshot while lying on a bed in the house and went into the kitchen to see Massey struggling for his life, and then saw Massey's vehicle exit the driveway.
Cohron said during his closing argument that Flippin's untruthfulness with police was an extension of his background as a drug dealer.
"Should (Flippin) have called the police? Of course," Cohron said. "But he's a drug dealer. Drug dealers don't call the police, even if you've left your friend dead ... he's in his dope house – in his world, you don't call the police."
Jurors will return to court Friday to hear evidence in the penalty phase of the trial and determine a sentence for Ficklin.
