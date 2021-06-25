A Simpson County man faces at least 15 years in prison after being convicted of drug trafficking offenses at a federal trial.
Donavan Bell, 40, of Franklin, was convicted Wednesday by a jury in U.S. District Court of distributing more than five grams of methamphetamine, possessing more than five grams of meth with the intent to distribute and possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking.
The jury met for two days in Bowling Green and considered evidence that included covertly recorded video footage of a 2019 drug deal and drugs and weapons recovered by law enforcement executing a search warrant.
Bell was indicted in 2019 on the drug and weapon offenses, and a superseding indictment returned last month indicated that prosecutors planned to present evidence of a prior federal conviction to seek more prison time for Bell if a guilty verdict were returned at this week's trial.
According to court records, authorities obtained evidence of Bell's involvement in drug dealing from a confidential source.
On July 23, 2019, the source arranged to buy a half-ounce of meth from Bell for $250.
Agents with Homeland Security Investigations and the South-Central Kentucky Drug Task Force provided the source with the money and a recording device to document the transaction.
According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Kentucky, the confidential source picked up Bell from his residence and they drove to meet with a meth dealer.
Bell bought an additional ounce of meth and then sold more than five grams of the drug to the source for $250, a transaction that was recorded on video.
The confidential source and Bell then traveled back to Bell's home and went inside, where Bell retrieved a set of digital scales and weighed out an amount of meth. A handgun is visible next to Bell during the transaction, according to federal court records.
After the deal, the source met with Agent Brad Harper of Homeland Security Investigations and turned over the meth to him, which was found to total 11.65 grams.
On Aug. 7, 2019, law enforcement obtained and executed a search warrant for Bell's home.
As law enforcement surrounded the house, Sgt. Steve Burke of the Simpson County Sheriff's Office observed someone throw a bag out of a window.
The bag was recovered and found to contain 11.11 grams of meth, court records show.
Law enforcement seized digital scales, money and two handguns from the home.
The guns, which were both loaded with a round in the chamber, were hidden in an air vent in a bedroom, and one of the guns appeared to resemble the gun seen in the video from the July 23, 2019, drug transaction, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.
Bell has a prior conviction from a 2008 federal case in which he pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of cocaine base with the intent to distribute, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison.
Because of the prior conviction, Bell faces enhanced penalties in this case, entailing a mandatory minimum of 15 years imprisonment and a maximum potential penalty of life in prison.
Bell will return to court Sept. 16 for sentencing.