A Tennessee man was found guilty of murder in Simpson County in connection with a 2018 homicide.
A jury in Simpson Circuit Court convicted Jordan Alford, 27, of Portland, Tenn., finding that he wantonly caused the death of Damian Cook, 19, of Franklin, on Aug. 7, 2018.
Alford’s trial lasted about a week before the jury returned its verdict March 15.
The jury recommended a 20-year sentence for Alford.
Cook was determined to have died from blunt force trauma.
He was found Aug. 7, 2018, in a garage at Broderson Mobile Home Community in Franklin that served as his home. Cook died from his injuries four days later at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Simpson County Commonwealth’s Attorney Corey Morgan said Cook had been messaging with Alford’s niece, Alexis Oliphant, in which Cook made threats to Oliphant.
Prior testimony in a preliminary hearing indicated the confrontation between the two had to do with some thefts at the trailer park.
After the threatening messages from Cook, Oliphant and Willa-Jean Davenport, another of Alford’s nieces, contacted Jordan Alford and his sister, Amie Alford, to come to Franklin from Portland, Tenn.
“My big theme at trial was this was a vigilante justice (scenario), they didn’t want to contact the police, they wanted to handle it themselves,” Alford said.
Jurors heard evidence that Amie Alford struck Cook in the leg and that Jordan Alford hit Cook twice in the head with a tee-ball bat.
Jordan and Amie Alford, along with Oliphant and Davenport were all charged with various offenses in connection with Cook’s death.
Amie Alford pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree manslaughter and received a 15-year prison sentence, while Oliphant and Davenport each pleaded guilty to first-degree wanton endangerment and were given five-year sentences.
All the co-defendants testified, but Morgan said the pivotal testimony may have come from the medical examiner who performed the autopsy on Cook.
Jordan Alford, who Morgan said testified at trial, claimed to have acted in self-defense and alleged that Cook lunged at him with a knife.
Morgan said the blunt force trauma injuries were on the top of Cook’s head, and Cook had a significant height advantage on both Jordan and Amie Alford, meaning that Cook must have been down when the injuries were inflicted.
“If he were standing up like the defendant said, he wouldn’t be able to have been hit on the top of the head,” Morgan said.
Final sentencing is set for June 6.
