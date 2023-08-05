A jury is left with the decision on whether to convict a Bowling Green woman accused of causing her housemate's death following a slap.
Michelle Lea Gidcumb, 51, is on trial in Warren Circuit Court on a count of second-degree manslaughter.
Gidcumb is accused of causing the death of Louise McDowell, 75, who lived with Gidcumb at a home on Blue Level Providence Road.
Jurors heard evidence that Gidcumb slapped McDowell on the left side of her face during an argument at their home on Dec. 1, 2020.
Both women called 911 in the wake of the incident, and Gidcumb was arrested that night by the Warren County Sheriff's Office on a misdemeanor charge of fourth-degree assault.
McDowell was found unresponsive at the home on Dec. 5, 2020, and taken by ambulance to The Medical Center before being transported to TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville, where she was pronounced dead on Dec. 6, 2020.
An autopsy determined that McDowell died from a brain hemorrhage brought on by blunt force trauma.
A 12-member jury in Warren Circuit Court received the case early Friday afternoon after hearing closing arguments.
The jury was given the option to acquit Gidcumb or find her guilty of either second-degree manslaughter, reckless homicide or fourth-degree assault.
Jury instructions directed the jury to convict Gidcumb of second-degree manslaughter if it found that she caused McDowell's death and that Gidcumb was either aware of and disregarded the risk that her conduct would have led to the death or that McDowell's death occurred in a manner that Gidcumb knew would have been made substantially more probable by her conduct.
Gidcumb's attorney, Alyson McDavitt of the Department of Public Advocacy, argued that Gidcumb could not have been aware that slapping McDowell could have caused the damage necessary to lead to her death, citing testimony that no other members of the household, including McDowell, expected the death to occur or were aware that there was a risk of death as the result of Gidcumb's actions.
McDowell's son, Mike Johnson and her sister, Helen Johnson, testified that they observed redness on McDowell's face in the days following the incident and asked if she wanted to be taken then to a doctor, only for McDowell to respond that she would have it checked at her next scheduled doctor's appointment.
McDavitt also pointed jurors to the testimony of WCSO Deputy T.J. Burnett, who went to the home on the night of the incident and said he did not take pictures of the victim or consult a supervising officer about the incident, testifying that those steps did not appear necessary because the case appeared to be a simple assault.
"He was not aware of the risk that the behavior described to him by the witnesses at the scene could have caused Ms. McDowell's death," McDavitt said.
Witnesses said McDowell was an elderly woman with diabetes who used a motorized lift chair and a cane for mobility, and had been taken by ambulance to the hospital on multiple prior occasions.
Jurors heard testimony that McDowell was in her chair when she was struck and that she swung her cane during the incident to create distance between her and Gidcumb.
McDavitt also asked jurors to consider whether McDowell could have suffered a fall or another type of accident between the slap and her death that could have caused her injuries, arguing the possibility that she was not under constant supervision of others in the household.
At the end of her closing argument, McDavitt told jurors that the original fourth-degree assault charge was more fitting given what was known about the situation.
"I'm not going to tell you that Michelle did nothing wrong," McDavitt said. "She let her emotions get the best of her and unquestionably said a lot of hurtful and nasty things about and to Ms. McDowell."
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth's Attorney Haley Stahl argued to jurors that Gidcumb was aware that her conduct could have led to McDowell's death, pointing out testimony from Bobbie Turner, a neighbor who said that Gidcumb told her the night after the incident that she could have killed McDowell and held her arms in the air and said she was a "big bad b----."
"Michelle Gidcumb is acknowledging she possessed the strength to generate this outcome," Stahl said, telling jurors that McDowell was a "sitting duck" for Gidcumb, who a witness said had been drinking heavily prior to the incident. "Miss Louise was an elderly woman on blood thinners, sitting in her chair with medical conditions that Michelle was aware of ... but for Michelle assaulting Louise, she would be here today."