A Warren County jury that convicted a man accused in a deadly shooting decided Friday that he should serve 70 years in prison.
Vincent Ficklin, 48, of Franklin, had been found guilty the day before in Warren Circuit Court of murder and first-degree robbery in connection with the death of Timothy Massey, 41, of Bowling Green.
Massey’s body was found by the Bowling Green Police Department on Feb. 12, 2017, in a house at 127 W. 15th Ave.
He was shot once in the head and his hands were tied at the wrist with an electrical cord, jurors learned.
During a seven-day trial, jurors heard testimony that Massey was shot two days before his body was found, and that his Ford Expedition was taken from outside the house.
Police found the vehicle abandoned and out of gas along Interstate 65 in Tennessee, and Ficklin was arrested Feb. 19, 2017, in Mississippi.
The 12-member jury decided Friday that Ficklin should serve 50 years for murder and 20 years for first-degree robbery, with the sentences to be served consecutively.
Jurors had an option to sentence Ficklin to life with no chance at parole for at least 20 years.
During the penalty phase of the trial, jurors learned about Ficklin’s criminal history.
Detective Gordon Turner of the Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney’s Office testified that Ficklin was convicted on charges of manslaughter and escape in Mississippi in 1991 and was sentenced to 10 years on the manslaughter count and four years on the escape charge.
Ficklin was then convicted in 1999 in Mississippi on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, for which he received an eight-year sentence.
In 2006, Ficklin was convicted in Georgia in another drug case involving possessing or trafficking in ecstasy and was given a 10-year sentence.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron argued that Ficklin’s criminal history called for him to receive a life sentence.
“Now more than ever, I think we realize how precious all life is,” Cohron said. “Mr. Ficklin has shown that he does not share that same belief.”
Over the course of the trial, jurors learned of Ficklin’s pending case in Simpson County, in which he is accused of shooting into an occupied vehicle on Feb. 9, 2017, and wounding someone in the vehicle.
He is charged with attempted murder and other counts in that case, which is pending in Simpson Circuit Court.
Cohron introduced evidence at trial that shell casings recovered from the crime scene in Simpson County and a casing recovered from the Bowling Green crime scene were found by a Kentucky State Police firearms analyst to have been fired from the same unknown weapon.
A prosecution witness, Donnie Flippin, testified that he was at the West 15th Avenue house at the time of the shooting and saw Massey’s vehicle pull out of the driveway after he heard gunshots.
Jurors heard from a number of witnesses that the residence where the shooting took place was known as a “trap house” where drugs, primarily crack cocaine, were sold and used.
“Tim Massey was far from a perfect person, he was a drug user and a drug dealer, but what he didn’t deserve, and what no one deserves is to be executed on the kitchen floor of a trap house on the west side of Bowling Green,” Cohron said.
Ficklin will be formally sentenced Oct. 27 by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
