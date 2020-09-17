Kelly Hackett was a home health worker who cared for the elderly and patients with mental illness, and her scholastic and professional accomplishments were a source of pride for her family.
“She was our life, all we had,” Hackett’s father, Ronnie Hackett, said Wednesday, speaking to a Warren Circuit Court jury who sentenced Kelly Hackett’s killer, Justin Denihan, to life in prison. “When she graduated college, the whole family was there. ... She loved people and if you could have met her for five minutes, you’d love her, too.”
Denihan, 26, admitted killing Kelly Hackett, 47, at her home on Pleasant Place Way on Aug. 19, 2017. An autopsy showed multiple injuries from being strangled and from sharp force trauma by way of a deep cut to her chest.
Kelly Hackett’s body was found stuffed into a 40-gallon storage tote in her home, her ankles bound by an electrical cord. Two knives were also recovered from the tote.
Denihan pleaded guilty this year to charges of murder, tampering with physical evidence and abuse of a corpse.
“When you look at this case and the inhumanity of the actions toward Kelly, it’s not something ... that a low-end sentence is appropriate for,” Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said during his closing argument. “(Denihan) took away her future, and a parent had to bury a child.”
The 12-person jury, which viewed video footage of the crime scene, directed that Denihan serve his sentences for each offense consecutively. Denihan will not be eligible for parole until he has served at least 20 years.
On Tuesday, Denihan testified about his upbringing, his drug addiction, his time spent with Kelly Hackett and his blossoming religious faith after his arrest.
Denihan stayed occasionally at Hackett’s home, situated a block away from where his father lived.
Denihan said he met Hackett about three years before his arrest, when he went to her house to meet a friend who had sold him drugs.
From about age 12, Denihan said he had struggled with drug abuse, at one point getting caught at school with painkillers.
Denihan said he began abusing alcohol after watching his friend die in a dirt bike crash and was injecting methamphetamine on a daily basis by the time he met Hackett, but the two formed a bond over a number of shared interests.
Denihan testified he and Hackett had an open relationship and that he stayed at her home, though he said his drug use “skyrocketed” during that time because he had easier access to syringes due to Hackett’s diabetes.
“I was losing my mind and paranoid that people were out to get me, and I didn’t know why,” Denihan said.
The night before the murder, Denihan said he and his father had been in an argument and Denihan drove off. He was arrested later in Tennessee on suspicion of possessing a stolen firearm.
Denihan’s parents and Hackett drove to Tennessee to bail him out of jail and brought Denihan back to Hackett’s home.
“Kelly told me she would have put her house up to get (Justin) out (of jail),” Daniel Denihan said Wednesday. “Kelly said she would make sure he was all right and he didn’t use drugs or go anywhere.”
The defendant’s father, Daniel Denihan, was in the process of moving to Florida and about to take his son to a drug treatment facility.
“I knew I was losing my mind and I needed to get treatment for weeks leading up to this,” Justin Denihan said.
Justin Denihan testified that he watched a movie with Hackett at her home that night, the two had sex sometime the following morning and he spoke at one point with Roy Wingate, who had come over to help Denihan’s father move.
Justin Denihan testified that his memory of events surrounding the homicide was spotty, acknowledging Wednesday that he recalled little other than having an electrical cord around Hackett’s neck.
“I don’t know if I just blocked it from my mind, but I remember standing over her with the cord around her neck and she was already gone,” Denihan said.
Daniel Denhan said he came to know Hackett through his son, and she would take him and his wife to a food pantry or help around the house when the family was struggling.
Homicide
On Aug. 19, 2017, Justin Denihan was going between his father’s house and Hackett’s home while helping his father move.
Late that morning, Denihan disclosed to Wingate that Hackett was dead.
“I really didn’t know what to think,” Wingate testified, adding that he brought the news to Daniel Denihan.
Father and son then went to Hackett’s house, and Daniel Denihan called 911, which led to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office being dispatched to the home.
WCSO Deputy Sam Scarborough walked through the home until coming upon a room used for an office and discovering the storage tote, shut with duct tape and pushed under a desk.
Scarborough said the tote was not fully shut at one end, and he could see what appeared to be human skin inside.
The deputy said he was in disbelief when he came upon the tote.
“I thought this can’t be real, I didn’t know how to take it,” Scarborough said. “When I saw the tote, everything focused in on that.”
Then-Detective Brett Kreilein led the investigation and drove Denihan, who was not yet a suspect, to the sheriff’s office for an interview.
After several minutes of questioning, Denihan confessed to killing Hackett.
Kreilein testified that Denihan told him he believed Hackett was already dead when he cut her with a knife.
“I asked him why did you do this and he said (Hackett) would be better off,” Kreilein said in previously recorded testimony played for jurors.
Daniel Denihan said Wednesday that Hackett was helpful to the family in many ways, and that his son’s actions were out of character.
“I don’t know what came over him, but he just wasn’t himself,” Daniel Denihan said of his son.
Questioned by his attorney, Diana Werkman of the state Department of Public Advocacy, Justin Denihan said that several months after his arrest, he was encouraged to deepen his spirituality by another inmate, which led to Denihan reading and studying Bible passages, discussing his faith with a visiting pastor and a psychiatric nurse and getting baptized last year in jail.
“It is possible for a jury to find justice and mercy,” Werkman said during her closing argument. “Those two things are not polar opposites. ... You can find justice for Kelly balanced with mercy for Justin.”
Denihan will be formally sentenced Sept. 29 by Warren Circuit Judge John Grise.
