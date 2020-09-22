A jury was seated Tuesday in Warren Circuit Court to hear opening statements and early testimony in a murder trial.
Vincent B. Ficklin, 48, is on trial on murder and first-degree robbery charges in the death of Timothy Massey.
City police found Massey, 41, of Bowling Green, shot dead Feb. 12, 2017, on the kitchen floor of a residence at 127 W. 15th Ave.
Warren County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chris Cohron said during his opening statement that the evidence would show Massey had been shot in the head two days earlier at the house, which he said was known as place where drugs were sold and used.
Prior to arriving at the house, Massey was last seen at InTown Suites in the early morning hours Feb. 10, 2017.
Through investigation, police learned that Massey, Ficklin and Donnie Flippin were at the house on West 15th Avenue at the time of the shooting, and Cohron said Flippin told police he was lying in the bedroom when he heard a gunshot and then saw Massey’s Ford Expedition back out of the driveway.
Cohron said police reached Flippin at jail in Simpson County, where he had been arrested on drug charges, and tied Ficklin to a shooting that had taken place in Franklin the day before Massey’s death.
Ficklin faces criminal charges in the Franklin incident, which Cohron said involved Ficklin attempting to collect a debt from Donell Flippin, Donnie Flippin’s cousin.
Cohron said the timeline of events established by police would show that Ficklin left Bowling Green the morning of the shooting, with the GPS tracker on Massey’s Expedition showing that Ficklin traveled through Tennessee, where he was picked up by his girlfriend near the Alabama state line.
The evidence would then show that Ficklin took his girlfriend’s car and was arrested in Mississippi several days after the shooting, Cohron said.
Shell casings recovered from the Bowling Green and Franklin incidents were found to have come from the same unrecovered firearm, according to Cohron.
“Pay attention to the dates and times, and the trail of violence that Vincent Ficklin perpetrated in February 2017,” Cohron said.
Ficklin’s court-appointed attorney, Jason McGee, said in his opening statement that the evidence does not point to Ficklin the shooter, but instead would suggest others had a motive to kill Massey.
McGee said evidence would show no blood was found on Ficklin’s clothes, that Donnie Flippin lied during multiple police interviews about his actions and was known to carry a pistol and that Massey was on the outs with Flippin and others at the time of his death because he was believed to have provided information to police.
McGee said Ficklin had asked to borrow Massey’s car and left the house because he wanted to drive home, and then got lost due to being unfamiliar with Bowling Green and ended up traveling to his girlfriend’s house.
Three prosecution witnesses testified Tuesday afternoon.
Jonathan Cage said he discovered Massey’s body the night of Feb. 10, 2017, after stopping by the house a couple times earlier in the day to try to buy drugs.
Cage said he has been at the house a couple of times a week for the previous few months to use drugs and knew that Donnie Flippin and Jotez Beason had been selling drugs from the West 15th Avenue house, but he believed Flippin had been more involved in the drug sales after Beason’s brother was killed under suspicious circumstances.
Cage said he was scared when he saw Massey’s body.
“I saw Tim on the floor and thought he was passed out drunk and then I got closer and saw the pool of blood,” Cage said. “I didn’t know who shot him, I was afraid.”
Cage said he was scared at that time of Beason because he didn’t know Beason’s whereabouts and knew him to carry a gun.
Word of Massey’s death filtered slowly through the neighborhood.
Virgie Beasley testified about dialing 911 twice on Feb. 11, 2017, after hearing from others about a dead body possibly being at a location on West 15th Avenue near Stubbins Street.
Beasley’s two calls to the dispatcher are short on specifics, and in the second call she gives a different address than where Massey was located.
Beasley testified that she first called 911 after hearing rumors about a dead body from Santonio Reed, and then drove by the neighborhood to try to find a more specific location before calling again.
Sgt. Donitka Boyett of the Bowling Green Police Department testified that officers responded Feb. 12, 2017, to a check welfare call at the West 15th Avenue address after receiving a 911 call from one of Massey’s relatives.
Officers entered through a cellar door and found blood dripping down from overhead, and then forced entry through a side door and found the body.
