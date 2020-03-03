SCOTTSVILLE – A 14-member jury was empaneled Monday to hear testimony in the trial of a Scottsville man accused of murder.
Jackie Mutter, 65, is charged in the death of Wendell Jackson, 38, whose body was found Jan. 7, 2017, in the garage of his home on Hade Bell Road in Scottsville.
Authorities believe Jackson was shot and killed in his garage around Jan. 2, 2017.
A jury consisting of 10 women and four men was selected to hear the case in Allen Circuit Court. Two of the jurors will be selected as alternates at the end of the trial, and they would deliberate on a verdict in case any of the other jurors are unable to sit for the entire trial.
In his opening statement, Allen County Commonwealth's Attorney Corey Morgan said the evidence supports his contention that Mutter was responsible for Jackson's death.
Morgan said Jackson's body was partially frozen when law enforcement found it, a handgun was found under Jackson's feet and five empty casings were found throughout the garage.
An autopsy determined Jackson had five or six gunshot wounds, with death being caused by a gunshot wound to the back.
Forensic analysis of the gun determined that blood from two people – Jackson and an unknown male – was found on the firearm.
Mutter was interviewed by the Allen County Sheriff's Office early in the investigation, but he made no admissions.
Morgan said the case went cold until April 5, 2019, when Mutter's son-in-law, Steven Miller, provided information while he was an inmate in Barren County Corrections Center.
Miller told police that he and his wife, Jamie Miller, were given a pair of boots to burn shortly after the shooting and were contacted by another person about disposing of a handgun.
Miller, who has pleaded guilty to tampering with physical evidence for burning the boots, also said he saw Mutter with a gunshot wound to his left arm on the night of the shooting, Morgan said.
Mutter's gunshot wound was evidence of a gunfight that left Jackson dead, according to Morgan.
"Wendell gets off one shot to defend himself and hits the defendant in the arm," Morgan said. "(Mutter) did not go to the hospital, he didn't get medical attention, he didn't call police or 911. What he did instead was he left Wendell for his family to find him."
Jurors will be shown video footage of the crime scene recorded by law enforcement, along with video of a police interview with Mutter.
Mutter's attorney, Ken Garrett, announced he would reserve his opening statement until after Morgan rests his case.
During jury selection, Garrett asked prospective jurors whether they believed they had a right to defend themselves when someone pulls a gun and points it at them.
