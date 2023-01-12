A jury was seated Wednesday morning in the trial of a Bowling Green man charged in a deadly shooting.
Pedro Antonio Alfaro, 27, is charged with murder in connection with the death of Kevin J. Morris, 20, of Bowling Green.
Morris was shot late on the night of Sept. 8, 2020, in the parking lot of Campus Pointe Apartments on Fields Drive.
A jury of seven men and seven women was selected to hear the case in Warren Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Alfaro, represented by attorney Alan Simpson, has maintained that he acted in self-defense in the shooting of Morris.
Simpson has argued in court filings and prior hearings that Alfaro was the target of a robbery by Morris and Ethan Houchens, who had traveled with Alfaro to Campus Pointe on the night of the shooting.
According to earlier court testimony, the Bowling Green Police Department learned during its investigation that a physical confrontation took place within Alfaro’s car just before the shooting in which Houchens and Alfaro struggled over control over a firearm belonging to Alfaro, who had a concealed carry permit.
Morris, who was alleged to have attempted to choke Alfaro in his vehicle, ended up on the ground outside the car and was shot multiple times, later dying at TriStar Skyline Medical Center in Nashville.
Moments after the shooting, Alfaro called 911 and reported the incident, and told arriving BGPD officers that he acted in self-defense, according to court records.
Houchens reportedly ran from the scene in the midst of the shooting and was later located by city police.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Daniel “Tres” Miller has maintained that any threat Morris posed to Alfaro ended after Morris exited the car and fell to the ground following the struggle inside the vehicle.
Potential jurors were questioned Wednesday by Miller about their attitudes regarding using force in self-defense.
Asked by Miller whether any potential jurors had been involved in a shooting, one man disclosed that he shot an intruder several years earlier who had been stalking his mother.
The man, who was eventually dismissed as a juror in Alfaro’s trial, said the intruder shot at him as well, and that the intruder was later charged with attempted murder.
Simpson indicated Wednesday in court that Alfaro is likely to testify at trial.
