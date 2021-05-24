After two weeks of witnesses, the jury in the trial of Tracy Boyd may receive the case Tuesday.
Boyd is on trial for two counts of second-degree manslaughter in connection with the 2019 overdose deaths of Johsua Kinkade and Matthew Dobring.
Boyd is also charged with three counts of first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance and engaging in organized crime.
A jury was seated May 11 in Warren Circuit Court to hear the case.
Both the prosecution and defense rested Friday. Boyd declined to testify.
Jurors viewed a 20-minute police interview in which Boyd denied involvement in drug trafficking.
Warren County Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Adam Turner is attempting to hold Boyd responsible for the deaths of Kinkade, 32, and Dobring, 38, relying on testimony from several law enforcement officials who investigated the deaths and from Boyd’s two co-defendants, Stephanie Silvano and Scott Bernauer.
Silvano has testified that Boyd was her source of supply for heroin, obtaining packages of drugs from the apartment of Boyd’s uncle, Robert Cage, and reselling to various users.
Silvano also claimed to have received advice from Boyd about avoiding police detection while dealing drugs and to have traveled with Boyd to Ohio for a resupply.
She was also questioned about her June 2019 arrest in a separate drug investigation, five months before the deaths of Kinkade and Dobring.
Kinkade was found dead in his Parkhurst Drive apartment Nov, 22, 2019, while Dobring was found dead at his parents’ home in Louisville two days later.
Bernauer said on the witness stand that he lived next door to Cage and was used as a runner on drug deals, though he also said he did not know what was in the packages he carried.
Both co-defendants have admitted guilt in connection to Kinkade’s death, with Silvano pleading guilty to reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance and Bernauer pleading guilty to reckless homicide by complicity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
A controlled buy set up by police using Kinkade’s brother, Matthew Kinkade, enabled police to arrest Silvano and identify Bernauer.
Silvano mentioned Boyd, who she knew as “C,” to police as a source of drugs while she was in custody at The Medical Center, where she was taken following her arrest and where she spent 11 days after reportedly swallowing a bag of heroin that was not recovered.
Boyd’s attorney, Alan Simpson, has attempted to raise doubts about the credibility of the testimony of each co-defendant and been critical of the police investigation.
Police did not recover money or heroin from the controlled drug buy that resulted in Silvano’s arrest, and found no heroin, cocaine, fentanyl or methamphetamine in Boyd’s possession when he was arrested in 2019.
Simpson has also gotten detectives to acknowledge there is no evidence of Boyd’s voice on any phone calls tying him to drug activity.
Detective cross-examined, defense calls witnesses
Kentucky State Police Detective Jason Lanham was the final prosecution witness called Friday.
Questioned by Turner, Lanham went through several dozen text messages sent from a phone registered to Boyd and pointed out some that appeared to contain references to drug activity. A handful of messages also appeared to establish a working relationship between Boyd and Bernauer.
Cross-examined Friday afternoon by Simpson, Lanham said detectives performed surveillance on Silvano’s apartment leading up to her June, 2019, arrest on multiple drug-related counts, and Boyd was not seen at that address and Silvano did not mention Boyd to police at that time, though she would go on to testify that she was involved with Boyd in selling heroin.
Lanham also performed surveillance during the controlled buy leading to Silvano’s arrest and attempted to follow Bernauer, who arrived on a bicycle and gave a package to Silvano, back to his apartment.
Lanham said he lost sight of Bernauer while tracking him and Simpson asked why he didn’t get out of his truck and walk after Bernauer, who was arrested three days later.
“The effort was there, but he lost me,” Lanham said, later testifying that the objective of the controlled buy was to arrest Silvano.
The detective was also questioned about the work Bowling Green Police Department Detective Sean Johnson did in investigating a South Central Kentucky Crime Stoppers tip that police received three days after Kinkade’s death in which the tipster claimed that another person, Ben Deboer, provided Kinkade with heroin.
Though made aware of the tip in November 2019, Johnson first interviewed Deboer in March 2020.
Asked whether that was bad practice to wait that length of time from receiving the tip to making first contact, Lanham said he did not want to speculate on the effectiveness of Johnson’s detective work.
Simpson later asked whether the collection of text messages from Boyd’s phone comprised the entire case against him.
“You’re indicating there’s no evidence, but there’s plenty of documentation that says otherwise,” Lanham said.
Referencing the prior testimony and police statements from Silvano and Bernauer, Simpson replied with, “Two convicted felons who would say anything to save themselves?”
Lanham said he disagreed with that assessment.
The jury heard from three witnesses for the defense, all law enforcement officers.
BGPD Captain Jason Scott, who supervises the BGPD detectives, testified about receiving the Crime Stoppers Tip involving Deboer and forwarding it to Johnson and Detective Rick Bessette.
Asked by Simpson if he would be shocked to know that 31/2 months passed between Johnson being made of aware of the tip and him interviewing Deboer, Scott said he relied on the detectives to relay back to Scott whether a tip was productive.
Simpson also asked about a phone call Johnson made to Deboer arranging to meet with him in which Johnson mentioned he planned to ask Deboer about Kinkade’s death.
Questioned whether that was an effective tactic, Scott said that sometimes investigators have to mention the subject of the interview to the person they want to meet in order to get them to agree to speak with police.
KSP Trooper Jeremy Duvall testified about transporting Silvano to Warren County Regional Jail after her Nov. 22, 2019, arrest.
Silvano claimed on the witness stand to slip loose the handcuffs restraining her arms behind her back while in Duvall’s police cruiser and swallow a bag of heroin.
Duvall testified that he likely used a pair of hinge cuffs to restrain Silvano rather than a chain-link set. Jurors saw footage of Silvano on the witness stand slip out of a pair of chain-link handcuffs and get back in them in the span of about a minute, and of an unsuccessful attempt to free herself from the hinge cuffs.
