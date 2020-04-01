Judicial facilities across the state are closed to all in-person services until May 1.
The Kentucky Supreme Court announced the move Wednesday in an amendment to the emergency order it issued last month that canceled most court hearings and restricted courtroom activity in an effort to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
According to the amended order, only attorneys and parties required to attend emergency in-person court hearings and people seeking emergency protective orders or interpersonal protective orders will be permitted inside a judicial center. Entry can be obtained by contacting the local circuit clerk's office.
People who need to pay fines, court costs, fees and restitution can do so by money order to the circuit clerk's office or by cash or credit card by calling the circuit clerk.
Pre-payable citations can be paid online at kycourts.gov.
All court filings must be mailed, filed electronically, or delivered to a drop-box outside a judicial facility.
