A juvenile was arrested Thursday in Glasgow after police there received a robbery complaint from a business.
According to the Glasgow Police Department, officers went to South Green Market to investigate the complaint, determining that a male handed a note to the cashier that said, "Put the money in the bag with the drink and no problems, thank you."
The cashier told police he was unsure what the note meant and asked someone else in the store to help him understand it, at which point the male ran from the store with a drink, GPD said.
Officers identified the suspect and located him on Parkview Drive, where was arrested on a charge of attempted first-degree robbery.